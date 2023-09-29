A video of a dance team vibing to Mohbad's hit song KPK as they paid tribute to the late singer is trending on social media

One of the dancers, a six-year-old girl, however, caught attention with her energetic dance moves

The video has since stirred warm reactions from many Nigerian netizens, as many applauded the dancers

A group of dancers identified as Exoduz Dance Crew, who were participants on a TV show De9ja Spirit Talent Hunt, left many gushing with how they paid tribute to the late singer Mohbad on stage.

In the trending video, the dance group were seen dancing to Mohbad's hit song Ko Por Ke (KPK.)

However, a six-year-old girl identified as Annabel, who was a part of the dance crew, however, stunned many with her energetic moves.

Netizens gush as dancers pay tribute to Mohbad on stage

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments netizens shared as they reacted to the video as many gushed about the young girl. See them below:

mz_adorh:

"Is it just me?..or y'all are only looking at the girl."

luula_xoo:

"My focus on the girl it’s how she didn’t miss a step, it’s a lot."

iamdestiny777:

"I have a feeling she's the one that teaches them the steps for their performance."

meedey.mercy:

"They are amazing But the little girl is super amazing."

realwarripikin

"Wow @stellaasuoha come and see! I onw you will love this video too."

timishadesempire:

"Abeggi 6 six is a big lie say 8 or 7 see her face na 5 years still a serious child ooo."

nkegold:

"Her facial expressions."

donjerowekelly_comedy:

"My problem is not this dance is the energy on her."

Uche Maduagwu reveals he was offered millions to implicate Mohbad's wife

Uche Maduagwu in a previous report via Legit.ng revealed that he was offered millions of naira to implicate the late Mohbad's wife, Omowunmi, as the prime suspect in his death.

The actor revealed he was approached by an unknown individual on September 15, who offered to pay him if he accepted the offer.

He added that he was also instructed to push for a DNA test to be conducted on the late singer's son.

