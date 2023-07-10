A young Nigerian man took all his friends to his building site when he started his foundation as a form of celebration

People who watched his video wondered why he was throwing a big "party" when he still had a long way to go

A few Nigerians advised him against showing his friends his success as he does not know who wishes him well

A young man who was able to gather money to buy land and start his building project took his friends to his site to celebrate with them.

The friends were all around him, with blocks and sand everywhere, as if the place was a party venue.

Man started building foundation

The man (@diamondwisdom546) thanked God for life. He also shared screenshots of people congratulating him on WhatsApp.

Many people who saw that he was yet to finish the construction wondered why he was quick to rejoice. He asked some of them in his video's comment section if they had his kind of success when they were his age.

NEVER STOP said:

"Do vid of inside the house pls."

Self Made replied:

"He neva finish am."

TALLEST IDAN said:

"God bless your hustle bro…But you should not have posted it yet."

Junbanj10 said:

"Hmmm congrats but mount ur guard ooo cause u gonna gat many haters now."

Sammy hr said:

"Congratulations some buy last year then don sell am now."

Penny said:

"Where the result? No b to start am ooo. You don finish am?"

Tunedei said:

"Congrat bruh,but truth you need to cut ya circle to a small one you knw wetin I mean already you be Gee."

Boigenesis said:

"Dem for complete am first naa and na all of ona build this house well congrats I'm so proud of you bro."

Power said:

"Make ona try de finish house first Abeg life pass like this."

Eurostar said:

"I know Wetin I dey face now. Lol I don use all my money do roofing now my mind dey."

Israelipoundz said:

"You no supposed carry your friends go there. You no know who be who. Anyway congrats in advance."

Hardworking man started building project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian (@efebillionsdaniel) who just started developing his land after he bought it made a video online to show people how it all started.

The man knelt in front of a person who prayed for him. A woman believed to be his mother stood by his side to pray along with him.

Young man built house

In other news, a young Nigerian man, @lord_finney, who is invested in having a permanent roof over his head, shared a video of how he is developing his site.

After getting a piece of land, the man employed labourers to clear the place and started his foundation. He captured the moment a truck brought sand to the site.

