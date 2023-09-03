It is said that when life gives one lemons, such a one should make lemonade from it and young Obasi Precious Chigozirim is a poster girl for this inspiring saying.

At 20, she sustains herself with her garri business. The young lady, who is the lastborn in her family, is begging for more patronage so she can train herself in university, having recently gotten admission.

Obasi Precious Chigozirim makes a living selling garri in Onitsha. Photo Credit: Obasi Precious Chigozirim

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the Ebonyi state indigene shares why she solely caters for her upkeep despite having parents as well as siblings. She also shed light on her future aspirations.

Obasi Precious Chigozirim wants to continue her garri business in school

When Legit.ng's correspondent first interacted with Precious, after hearing about her touching story, she had a clear goal and desire in mind.

Unlike many people who would resort to pity parties, the young lady told Legit.ng that she just needed exposure for her business.

While it is clear financial support would aid her academic cause greatly, Precious already has a positive outlook on life and was not going to cry about her situation.

In an exclusive chat, the young lady said she intends to continue her garri business in school.

"I'm into garri business and I want to use it to sustain myself in school. Please I only need exposure," she said.

Obasi Precious Chigozirim's family is not well-to-do

Precious, who sat for JAMB UTME in 2023, said she got admitted into Alex Ekwueme Federal Univesity, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi to study marketing.

When questioned about why she is shouldering her sponsorship alone, the young lady revealed that her parents are not well-to-do. In her words:

"My dad is very sick and my mum is a teacher and the government has been owing her for a long time now. All my siblings are still in school. These are the reasons why I have no sponsor now other than my garri business which I believe that God will use to sponsor my education.

"My dad has been suffering from high BP for a very long time now. My mum has been working for a government primary school in Nigercem, Nkalagu."

Obasi Precious Chigozirim estimates her schooling would cost N250k

Precious, who intends to stay off campus to continue her garri business, used the avenue to beg for customers so she could see herself through school.

According to her estimate, the total estimate of her university education is around N250k.

"The school fees for my course is up to N55k a session. But the school fees go down as I progress further. The estimate for my school fees is 250,000 for a full academic session."

The hardworking lady intends to expand her garri business upon graduation from the university.

"I will use the knowledge (garnered in school) to boost my business in a grand way."

