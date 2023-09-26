A female Nigerian lady, Grace Ayong Hwyere, washed her students' desks in school despite how tired she was

Grace sat on a low stool as she scrubbed brown dirt off the desks with the aid of a sponge and soapy water

A few Nigerians offered to help with the classroom next time she needed to carry out such sanitation duty

A very kind Nigerian teacher, Grace Ayong Hwyere, had many people praising her dedication to her profession.

In a post that has gone viral on Facebook, the teacher gathered all her students' desks after they had left school and washed them.

The teacher washed the chairs with soap and water. Photo source: Grace Ayong Hwyere

Source: TikTok

Teacher washes her students' chairs

The lady went through the task even though she was tired. She also complained about how dirty they were.

Different photos of the white desks Grace shared showed she worked very hard to make the class clean for the kids.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joan Akutse Joseph Godwin said:

"A teacher at heart. God bless you."

Joy Izang said:

"This is commendable. God bless you."

Nanbyen Deborah Timloh said:

"Great job. Teacher to the core."

Omakoji Akuh said:

"In organised climes,cleaners are employed to maintain facilities. Nice one."

Jenny Bistu said:

"Wldone ma’am…… next time call us to come n help u out."

Joy Jay Joshua said:

"I can see something else on this picture lol."

Elisha Thompson said:

"I'm really wowed, good people still exist. You're passionate about what you do, God bless you. Amen."

Emma Wordsmith Masok said:

"Very impressive! I'm overwhelmed. Only God will bless you more for this extra effort. I'm wowed really."

Daniels Denen said:

"Keep up the good work! Well done. I can see the belle is growing. Thank God."

Muchacha Zi said:

"No be by well done, we fit dash her 1k make she take buy shawarma and coke please."

Ernest Toep'an Daniang said:

"Teacher of the most high! God bless you and yours."

Gideon Church Boy said:

"Another sign of a good teacher and wife! Weldon wifely."

