While the University of Ibadan is yet to announce registration for the 2026/2027 post-UTME, a lady has asked a serious question

The young lady took to her page to mention the course she wishes to study and the score she got in her JAMB examination

The question she asked in her post and the score she got in her exam drew the attention of many people to her viral post

While the University of Ibadan (UI) is yet to officially release its cut-off mark for the 2026/2027 admission into the institution, many individuals who sat for the 2026 JAMB examination have been asking several questions and sharing their UTME scores.

In a recent post, a lady who wishes to study at the University of Ibadan took to her social media page to ask a very serious question about her chances of gaining admission into UI.

University of Ibadan aspirant posts UTME score, asks Nigerians for help. Right and left images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Ajoke Ade, Juanmonino

Source: Getty Images

University of Ibadan aspirant asks serious question

In her post, she mentioned the score she got when she took part in the UTME examination and also stated the course she wishes to study at the University of Ibadan.

On her Facebook page, Ajoke Ade asked if the score she got in her JAMB examination would afford her the opportunity to study the course she mentioned in her post.

Lady who wants to study at University of Ibadan shares UTME score, asks question. Photo Source: Facebook/Ajoke Ade

Source: Getty Images

She wrote:

“Can I study Law with 254 in UI?”

After she made the statement asking if she could study the course at the University of Ibadan with the said score, many individuals came across her post and immediately took to the comments section to advise her.

Reactions as lady speaks about UI

Damilare Adeyemo wrote:

"Not really....even 290 wasn't given law... last yr,though another course sha."

Abraham Johnson noted:

"Nope, law starts from 280 upwards."

Jennifer Gold added:

'Please what course can I study in ui with 201."

Favour Jesudare said:

"You can study law but do very well in your post utme."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant who missed the 2025 cut-off mark by 3 points has shared her story online.

She said she scored 314 in her first JAMB and missed admission. In her second try, she scored 317. She also said someone told her they can help her get admission, so she asked people online if it is true. Many people told her not to fall for scams and said UI admission is by merit.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy who wrote UTME several times has finally gained admission into the University of Ibadan.

He first scored 295 in 2020 but could not get admission. He later tried again and faced disappointment in his post-UTME result, which made him very sad. However, he did not give up. He wrote JAMB again, scored higher, and eventually got admission into the University of Ibadan to study his dream course.

UI graduate opens up after writing UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady who wrote JAMB “just for experience” while underage has shared her story after graduating from the University of Ibadan.

She said the exam later led to her admission into UI and also spoke about surviving a tragic accident.

Source: Legit.ng