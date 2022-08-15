A Nigerian woman has revealed that she and her husband will take over the school fees of a little girl named Wasilat

Wasilat was seen crying bitterly at her graduation ceremony at God's Light Group of Schools, Oyo town where she was also the head girl

Her video went viral and it was also reported by Legit.ng after it was shared by a Twitter user named Kayode

Help has come the way of Bashiru Wasilat, an 11-year-old girl who was seen crying bitterly at her graduation ceremony in Oyo state.

Wasilat was said to be unhappy because her parents did not attend her graduation and she was also crying because she may not continue her education due to poverty.

Wasilat has now found a helper. Photo credit: @Oluwafunnmi and @Oluwakayodey_.

Wasilat will continue her education

The video of the weeping Wasilat went viral online after it was shared by @Oluwakayodey_ who also sent it to Legit.ng.

But a kind Nigerian family has revealed their intention to foot Wasilat's educational bills henceforth.

Sharing the heartwarming news on Twitter, the good samaritan named Oluwafunmi said she and her husband will sponsor Wasilat's education.

She tweeted:

"Myself and my hubby @DeleMotors will take over funding her education. She deserves to have a brilliant future. Kayode pls send me a dm lets get the ball roll!! We rise by lifting other."

Nigerians on Twitter react

@Adebayowyse said:

"Wow this is fantabulous. May God be with u and ur family. May God never leave you. May your children be greater than u and may the two of u live long to eat the fruits of your labour in good health and ever lasting wealth."

@DePearl05 said:

"The heavens will come to your aid anytime you're in need."

@Oluwa_Kemiowo commented:

"Thank you so much for this great sacrifice. God bless your family."

@Team_Hibaya reacted:

"This touched my heart. God bless you and your family."

Blind woman gets help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has also reported that a Nigerian woman who is blind got help from Nigerians after her video was posted online.

The woman named Mulikat Sofiu lamented that her children and husband are late and she lives alone.

Help came her way when the video went viral and attracted help from some kindhearted Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng