Funke Akindele recently had the premiere of her movie, She Must Be Obeyed, and her colleagues graced the event

Toyin Abraham was one of the numerous celebrities at the premiere, and her outfit raised genuine concerns among netizens

The mum of one rocked a red corset dress that left her looking uncomfortable and seemingly struggling to breathe

Filmmaker Toyin Abraham had a hefty dose of the 'fashion is pain' talk due to her outfit choice at Funke Akindele's movie premiere.

Toyin rocked a beautiful red dress with the popular corset, snatching her mid-region.

Toyin Abraham rocks a red corset dress to a movie premiere. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

The actress looked comfortable in the official photos shared on her page, but in her hashtags on her caption, she confessed she couldn't breathe well.

She wrote:

"Big Congratulations to Aunty Funke Akindele, Prime Video and the entire cast and crew on the premiere of the series, SHE MUST BE OBEYED. Your film was not only entertaining but also educative and funny – a perfect combination. I can't wait to watch it on Prime Video starting tomorrow 29th September. #shemustbeobeyed #icantbreathwell #unatalksayfashionispain #corsetfepami"

See the post below:

It was, however, a different game entirely with Toyin Abraham at the event, as a video captured her standing with colleague Mo Bimpe, and according to netizens, she did not look like she was doing well with the corset.

Reactions to Toyin Abraham's outfit

While colleagues of the actress gushed over her look, other netizens noted she was struggling to exist in the corset dress.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

ha_ri_yor:

"Ahhh is mummy ire breathing like this."

celebritysalesboi:

"Beauty lays in the hands of toyin ❤️"

ayoolaiya:

"Beautiful toyinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn✍️"

holuwa_folakemii:

"This tailor have mercy on our world best in case of next time. Let's her breath"

aritomfoodsandgrills:

"I don't understand how people can tolerate being this uncomfortable in the name of fashion. I'm so nervous for her just watching."

i_am_annlea:

"Let your gp tank show in peace nah, this corset is not corseting at all."

ewalagos_fh:

"The hashtag don throw me for Bush why are you like this, Aunty Toyin? @toyin_abraham "

pweetyfowowe:

"You look stunning btw sorry beauty is pain "

____muheediva01:

"Na dress to kill be this o ..who dey breathhhhhhhh"

