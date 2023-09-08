A pregnant woman went into labour while braiding her hair at a salon and the video has gone viral on social media

In a video, the kind hairdressers joined hands to make her feel better while still braiding her hair

Social media users have reacted massively to the video shared on TikTok with many praising her for her strength

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A TikTok user, @nadinehairbraiding has shared an extraordinary incident that happened at her salon.

In the video, she revealed how her client unexpectedly went into labour while getting her hair done.

Pregnant woman in labour sits still to braid her hair at salon Photo credit: @nadinehairsalon/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hairdressers assist pregnant woman who went into labour at salon

The dedicated braiders immediately sprang into action, providing comforting back rubs and staying by her side until her ride arrived.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Nadine, the hairdressers were understandably terrified but they all hoped that both the mother and baby would be great.

She wrote;

“Our client went into labour while getting her hair done. We had Braiders rubbing her back and waited with her for her ride to come. Omg the aunties were TERRIFIED, we hope she and baby are doing great!"

Reactions trail video of lady going into labour while braiding her hair

The heartwarming video has captured the attention of viewers worldwide, with many expressing their well wishes and admiration for the braiders' support.

@cece reacted:

“Fresh braids and labor all in the same day? She's superwoman fr.”

@Jasmine reacted:

“They got the boiling water in the gel container! I then seen it ALL!!”

@thejordanariel commented:

“At least her hair was done.”

@AAKEEIA ARIANA said:

“Baby I know between her scalp being on 10 and them contractions she was in pain.”

@thejordanariel reacted:

“At least her hair was done.”

@AAKEEIA ARIANA said:

“Baby I know between her scalp being on 10 and them contractions she was in pain.”

@user578984323 reacted:

“That labor would've been so painful for me, them braids to fresh to be laying on my back.”

@Kick Swagoiski shop said:

“I'd be mad as hell to have fresh braids going into labor (r) but she'll be slaying the delivery room.”

@teatimetia reacted:

“I know she was happy they was done F a she gone look fly as a momma!”

@ThislsFun said:

“How is she so calm I would've been running jumping yelling at everyone.”

Watch the video below:

Nurse dances with lady to ease her delivery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming TikTok video shows a nurse and a pregnant woman having a fun dance session before the woman enters labour.

The nurse, who worked at a maternity ward, wanted to use the dance as a natural and enjoyable way of easing the woman’s delivery process and reducing her stress and anxiety. They looked happy and relaxed as they moved in sync, smiling and laughing.

Many viewers praised the nurse for her creative and compassionate approach to helping the woman and wished them luck. The video also inspired other pregnant women and nurses to share their stories of dancing before labour.

Source: Legit.ng