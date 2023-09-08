A pregnant woman has gone viral on social media after her video surfaced on the popular app, TikTok

In the video which surprised many, the woman shared how she looked while pregnant with her baby

Massive reactions have trailed the video with many expressing their shock over her facial appearance

Social media has been abuzz after a woman fearlessly joined a popular TikTok challenge.

In a viral video, she proudly showcased her journey through pregnancy and how her physical appearance changed.

Woman reveals how pregnancy changed her looks Photo credit: @prechsempire/TikTok.

However, in another video, she tenderly cradled her adorable bundle of joy after putting to bed.

Pregnant woman stuns many with big nose, facial transformation

What caught the attention of netizens was her big nose and fat face which they linked to 'excessive fluid' production.

Others claimed that she bore a striking resemblance with the legendary Nigerian actor, Mr. Ibu.

Netizens pointed out the unique transformation her nose underwent during pregnancy, which reminded them of Mr. Ibu's iconic facial features.

Reactions trail video of woman showing off her pregnancy transformation

The viral video has sparked a wave of reactions and comments from netizens, with many expressing their amazement and amusement at the uncanny resemblance.

@GraciousDebby said:

“What is wrong with pregnancy and noses.”

@Izah commented:

“You resemble Mr Ibu.”

@Uniqueness 06_1004 said:

“Congratulations dear, can't judge you, cos nobody Nose tomorrow.”

@Genipher.klemz said:

“Pls God you know my nose is already big 6 pity me and reduce it instead of increasing it.”

@Princess V said:

“My sister congratulations to you me were get pointed nose I no see husband.”

@Rozev commented:

“Mr Ibu is that you.”

@resther said:

“I got scared on make it stop.”

@INI'S MARKET PLACE said:

“Who else thought the nose was a filter. You are Blessed mama.”

@Rhoda wintow reacted:

“My biggest fear abt pregnancy is de nose o l, cos l already have a pregnant woman's nose so how will | look wen I'm breathing for 2.”

@NORMANT reacted:

“Congratulations dear, I can't judge you, cos nobody NOSE tomorrow.”

@Dee reacted:

I thought it was mr ibu wearing wig."

@Dellashnoble said:

“My dear only God nose the shege you saw.”

@MayaD commented:

“God my nose is in vour hands, congratulations dear.”

@Slim beauty reacted:

“I first think say the nose na sticker.”

Watch the video below:

Woman shares shocking pregnancy transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian woman has surprised netizens with her shocking pregnancy transformation. A trending video making the rounds online showed the epic change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

One of the noticeable physical changes was her nose, which got bigger than the standard size. Her face and lips also looked bigger, and some netizens wondered why pregnancy transformed her so much. While some netizens doubted the video due to the shocking change, others found the video hilarious.

Some mothers also seized the opportunity to talk about their pregnancy stages and how it affected them. Akwenabuoye said: "Hmmmmm, those of you doubting that it's the same person, just dey play! Mine was 10 times worse! But hubby kept insisting that he couldn't notice the transformation while I was pregnant, says maybe it's cos he saw me every day."

Source: Legit.ng