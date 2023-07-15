A video of a little girl has gone viral on social media over her impressive braiding talent

In the video, the girl who is said to be 4 years old is seen braiding a woman's hair in an impressive style

The video which has since gone viral on social media had many people sharing their thoughts

While there are some grownups who cannot part hair with a toothcomb to save their lives, one little girl is proving that it's never too early to catch them young.

The video of the 4-year-old girl braiding her has gone viral Credit: @9jabraider

Hair blogger, 9jabraider shared a video of the girl believed to be 4 years old diligently braiding a woman's hair.

In the now-viral clip, she is seen styling her hair in feed-in cornrows and does not appear to be struggling.

The speed and precision of the braiding technique show that she has mastered the art of styling hair.

Check out the clip below:

Internet users react to video of 4-year-old hair braider

trinirumandwhisky:

"I was 6 and became professional at 8. I live overseas and most of the kids at a young age also new how to braid. God bless this adorable 4 year olds hands. she'll go places."

kpoguemauricette:

"I'm ashamed. I can't even draw hair lines."

kelly_06.24.19:

"I hope they don't let braiding take away his childhood tho.."

holistic.airi:

"And baby girl needs hand massages REGULARLY. Take care of those blessed hands."

gmacs4:

"She should never be broke."

ovamedspa:

"Guinness world record holder loading."

Video of little boy's swaggy braided hairstyle sparks mixed reactions: "The stylist need to be sue"

While there are liberal parents who love to style their kids in swaggy looks, it appears not so many people are are happy about a recent video which surfaced online.

The video posted by @gossipmilltv shows a little boy rocking an interesting hairstyle that has made the clip to go viral.

Dressed in what appears to be a school uniform, the boy's hair is styled in braids which appear to be knotted in Bantu style.

Source: Legit.ng