A mother who made a big sacrifice to drop her newborn so she could travel to the UK has made a video about it

The lady said that she had to leave the kid with her mother to take care of him while she hustles abroad

Many people who reacted to the lady's video said that she needs to take care of her mother for how she stood in for her

A hardworking lady went through the pain of dropping her two months old baby with her mother as relocated to the UK for more opportunities.

The lady said that though it was a tough decision for her, she had to sacrifice to work as a registered nurse in the foreign country.

After spending almost two years in the UK, she could fly the kid to the country to join her. It was such an emotional reunion.

Many people who watched the video praised her for what she did to make her family's lives better.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

being_ninah said:

"May God that remembered you remembered all the people who are in need of opportunities."

Nyambuanne said:

"God Bless your mum and our mothers too,they do sacrifice alot...."

Nansubuga Joan5325 said:

"Mum the most and expensive treasure someone could ever have."

Doryn said:

"You can do anything to me and I accept but separating Me with my son is a no,,be it career or work I just can't."

Thulisile said:

"Please look after that woman with everything you have."

Fufu seller relocated to the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @prettyfailuch, who used to hawk fufu is now living her dream. In a video shared on her TikTok page, she showed how she used to prepare akpu (fufu) while in Nigeria.

Seconds into the video, one could see how she always arranged her pieces of fufu inside a bowl before hawking them around.

Towards the end of the video, she showed off two international passports as she and her lover laughed while wheeling their bags in the airport.

