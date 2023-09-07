A Nigerian lady has shared the unexpected message she received from her rich boss on WhatsApp

According to the lady, she had earlier decided to give her boss a chance in her life after he showed interest in her

However, their relationship with each other went sour and he stopped her from stepping foot in his company

A young lady identified as @_boatemaa_x on TikTok has cried out after her boss fired her from work.

She shared a WhatsApp screenshot of her boss's unexpected message to her after giving him a chance in her life.

Boss fired girlfriend from work over bad attitude

Her boss hurled insults at her and warned her on WhatsApp to never step foot into his company.

In his words;

"Never step foot in my company. You are a very stupid child!"

In the caption of the video, she wrote:

"Na bad character I get, I no kill person."

Reactions as boss fires lady from work shortly after she agreed to date him

Netizens in the comments section are eager to find out what exactly transpired between her and her boss.

@NAYAG O said:

“Shoutout to all bad characters.”

@qwinzyta

“Wetin reach so. You lose boss con still lost job.”

@abena sika reacted:

“What did you do.”

@nitikemwape said:

“Never mix business with pleasure.”

@user1808615085047 said:

“But why do dey always use the word "CHILD."

@Amazing Romay reacted:

“We can't have bad character in peace?”

@maaame _yaaa said:

“Y Child paa.”

@maaame _yaaan said:

“Child paa.”

@Abenapapabi reacted:

“You got fired?”

@obaapaselorm said:

“God abeggg.”

@akua_kwartemah said:

“What at all have you girls been doing to these men?”

Watch the video below:

Lady keeps calm after getting fired by boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have hailed a young lady's conduct when her boss pulled a surprise sack prank on her. In the viral video shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram, the male boss accosted the young lady where she was tending to work and began highlighting her flaws.

The employer explained that he has had enough of her poor work behaviours that include not giving customers full attention, pressing her phone on duty as well as taking an unauthorized longer work break. He added that the lady would have to give way for fresh employees who have been training to take over from her.

Quite surprisingly, the lady maintained an unusual calm and smiled when the boss broke the news of her sacking to her. It is noteworthy that the young lady had first politely urged the boss to highlight her flaws so she can improve on them to serve better at her next place of work. As she made to exit the premises, the boss called her back stating that it was all a prank.

