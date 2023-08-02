A video showing a nurse and a pregnant woman dancing together before labour has become an online sensation

The nurse wanted to use the dance as a way of easing the woman’s delivery process

They both looked happy and relaxed as they moved amazingly together

A heartwarming TikTok video shows a nurse and a pregnant woman having a fun dance session before the woman enters labour.

The nurse, who worked at a maternity ward, wanted to use the dance as a natural and enjoyable way of easing the woman’s delivery process and reducing her stress and anxiety.

They both looked happy and relaxed as they moved in sync, smiling and laughing.

Many viewers praised the nurse for her creative and compassionate approach to helping the woman, and wished them both the best of luck.

The video also inspired other pregnant women and nurses to share their own stories of dancing before labour.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user9368251016761 reacted:

"God have mercy on me in me giving almost only one pr solidify my husband."

@lyselove said:

"A midwife who works with passionate love."

@Recheal748393 wrote:

"Imagine ur bestie is ur midwife."

@johnson commented:

"It's not hot yet my beautiful when it's hot she'll insult you with courage. Good job and rain of blessing."

@savio.oka also commented:

"Thank you the wise for your PROFESSIONALISM GOD GIVES YOU everything you want."

@karlyaubierge56:

"The new generation of wise us we are here with love and patience we practice our profession."

