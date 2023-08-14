A Nigerian man living in Canada has shared his experience after attempting to purchase yam at a grocery store

According to the young man, he got very excited when he saw some tubers of yam for sale at the store

However, after checking the price tag on one of the tubers, he immediately changed his mind and headed back home

A Nigerian man identified as @cookwith_dike on TikTok has cried out over the high price of yams in Canada.

In a video, he arrived at a grocery store and expressed his excitement upon finding yams at a local store.

Nigerian man laments over cost of yams in Canada Photo credit: @cookwith_dike/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man laments over high price of yams in Canada

However, his enthusiasm quickly turned to disappointment when he discovered the exorbitant price tag of $5.50 per pound.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dike, who identifies as Igbo, humorously remarked, "My yam leg is enough."

He narrated:

“I went to superstore recently and I was so excited to see yam, I was like finally they are now selling yam in grocery stores until I checked the price and it was showing $5.50/ LB.”

The video highlighted the challenges faced by Nigerian immigrants in Canada in finding familiar food items at reasonable prices.

Reactions as man reveals high price of yams in Canada

@Hairbyoreo reacted:

“We may be hungry, but we can manage our hunger”

@Praise_Adams said:

“Their yam is not even yamming.”

@bami_xoxo_ said:

“My yam leg is enough.”

@Mausi commented:

“The way I’m screaming rn.”

@Me reacted:

“The yam sef looks like an old Tree.”

@Amigo reacted:

“I have yam legs does that mean I have some Igbo in me.”

@Ommy commented:

“I’m Igbo and my yam leg is enough? Whyyy.”

@odionye chisom said:

“I go to African store, I small bag £40 gone.”

@Kcandydee (Ms.Chidin reacted:

“Abeg I’m Igbo my yam leg is enough”

@Yele said:

“I even bought some and it turned black after peeling.”

@Nwachineke said:

“Na chemical yam be that.”

@Mrs Tee said:

“That was how I bought 1 small yam for $30 and the mumu yam was spoilt. I was so angry but I go still buy.”

@La Madrinaa reacted:

“One yam for $6 is crazy.”

@Desmond Dela said:

“Look at the stick they are selling at that price.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man laments over N40k price of chicken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Facebook chat between a chicken vendor and a customer went viral after it was leaked online. The chat showed how the customer tried to buy a roast chicken package for N30,000 while the vendor insisted on selling it for N40,000. The conversation turned sour as both parties exchanged words.

The vendor had earlier posted a picture of her roast chicken on her timeline and advertised it as a special offer for N40,000. The customer, who identified himself as Thomas, sent her a message saying he wanted to buy the chicken, but he asked for a discount. He said he was doing her a favour by buying from her, and she should be grateful that he was offering her N30,000.

He also implied that she was too young and dependent on her parents to charge such a high price. The vendor was not amused by his request and his attitude. She said her price was fixed and could not sell at a loss. Thomas did not back down and continued to argue with her. He said he wanted to refer her to others, but she made it difficult for him.

Source: Legit.ng