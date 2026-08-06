Japan launched an official jobs portal specifically designed to help foreigners find employment and relocate to the country

The platform lists roles available to international applicants looking to build a career in Japan

Legit.ng has also covered similar job portals in the UK, Australia, and other countries where foreigners can work and earn good salaries

Japan has launched an official online portal where foreigners can search for jobs, connect with employers, and take steps towards relocating to the country to earn in yen, the Japanese national currency.

The portal, published by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), is designed to make it easier for international job seekers to discover employment opportunities across various industries in Japan. The platform is accessible in English, lowering the barrier for non-Japanese speakers who may be considering a move to the country.

Japan launches website to help foreigners find high-paying jobs in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Kyodo News/Andrew Holt

Source: Getty Images

How to find jobs in Japan

The JETRO jobs portal can be found at jetro.go.jp/en/hrportal/findjob.html, where users can browse available positions listed by companies that are actively hiring foreign nationals. The site serves as a bridge between international talent and Japanese employers, covering roles that offer competitive salaries payable in yen.

Japan has in recent years taken deliberate steps to attract skilled foreign workers, partly in response to an ageing population and labour shortages across several sectors. The JETRO portal forms part of that broader effort to present Japan as a viable destination for professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

Other countries also offering jobs

Japan is not the only destination worth noting for Nigerians and other Africans exploring the Japan route. Legit.ng has previously reported on job-finding websites in the United Kingdom, Australia, and several other countries where foreigners can apply for positions, relocate, and earn competitive salaries in foreign currencies.

For job seekers interested in relocating to Japan specifically, the JETRO portal represents a direct, government-linked starting point for exploring what roles are available and which companies are open to hiring international candidates.

Denmark launches official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Danish government launched an official job website where foreigners can search for job vacancies based on their skills and experience.

The platform allows applicants to apply directly to employers, while noting that only some vacancies include visa sponsorship or work permit support.

Source: Legit.ng