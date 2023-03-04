The NBS report showed that Nigeria witnessed an increase in the prices of food items in Nigeria

Ebonyi, Imo, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states saw the highest increase in the price of food items

South-East and South-South saw the highest increases in the prices of food commodities, and South West witnessed the lowest prices

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that prices of food items such as rice, yam, and beans saw increases in January 2023.

The NBS said this in its recently released Selected Food Prices Watch Report for January 2023.

Prices of food items increased in January

According to the report, the average price of 1kg beef on year-on-year bases went up by 29.72% from N1,864.70 in January 2022 to N2,418.91 in January 2023.

NBS said.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg beef boneless increased by 1.75% from N2, 377. 29 recorded in December 2022. ”

Per the report, the average price of 1 kg of rice spiked yearly by 19.67 percent from N430.21 in January 2022 to N514.83 in January this year.

Also, the report stated that the average price of 1kg of tomato on a year-on-year basis witnessed an uptick of 27.26% from N367.01 in January 2022 to N467.04 in January 2023.

The report also indicated that the average price of brown beans spiked by 19.06% year-on-year, from N498.85 recorded in January 2022 to N593.96 in January 2023.

The national data body said the average price of palm oil increased by 29.62% from N805.45 in January 2022 to N,404.04 in January 2023.

The price of vegetable oil stood at N1,183.67 in January 2023, indicating an increase of 28.55% from N920.76 recorded in January 2022.

The average yam tuber increased to N431.36 in January, 30.22% from N331.24 last year.

NBS said:

“Similarly, it said the average price of 1kg of onion bulb rose 21.28 percent year-on-year from N368.10 in January 2022 to N446.44 in January 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 2.41% from N435.93 in December 2022.’’

The NBS said the average price of pre-packed wheat flour increased by 26.82% year-on-year from N974.87 in January 2022 to N1,236.31 in January 2023.

States with highest price of food items

At the state level, the highest price of rice was recorded in Rivers at N714.49, while the lowest was at N362.75.

The price onion bulb sold at N1,067.53 in Rivers, while the lowest price was recorded in Adamawa at N189.05.

Ebonyi State recorded the highest average price of beans at N912.56, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi State at N350.99.

Imo State recorded the highest price of Palm Oil at N1,315.56, while Kwara saw the highest price increase of palm oil.

The price of yam was highest in Akwa Ibom at N875.44, and Benue recorded the lowest at N184.44.

The report says an analysis by zone indicated the average price of 1kg of beef sold the highest in the South-East and South-South at N3,002.13 and N2.641.04, respectively.

Zones with the highest price of food items

South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of rice at N604.54.

The South-West followed with N536.19 while the lowest price was recorded in the North-West.

The report said South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg rice (local, sold loose) at N604.54.

Nigerians lament hike in food prices despite inflation rate easing to 21.34 Per Cent

Legit.ng reported that, to the surprise of many Nigerians, the country's inflation rate for December 2022 eased to 21.34% from November's 21.47%.

This is despite the Christmas and New Year festivities.

According to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which was released on Monday, January 16, 2023, the inflation rate in December 2022, even though it amounts to a drop of just 0.12% points from November of the same year, it reflects a 5.72% points increase when compared to 15.63% recorded in December 2021.

