Alfa Sule, also known as Oluwafemi Ajewole, appeared on The Ajibola Akinyefa Podcast to speak about his brother, Woli Agba

The evangelist claimed he single-handedly paid Woli Agba's school fees at Leeds University and trained him in ministry

Alfa Sule also alleged that Woli Agba has converted their late father's church, removing all traces of the founder

Alfa Sule, the elder brother of popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Ayo Ajewole, known professionally as Woli Agba, has gone public with explosive claims about their relationship, alleging that the latter took over the church founded by their late father and erased every trace of his legacy from it.

Speaking on the recent episode of The Ajibola Akinyefa Podcast, which surfaced online on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Alfa Sule, whose real name is Oluwafemi Ajewole, described visiting the church only to find nothing that connected it to his late father.

Alfa Sule claims Woli Agba was already planning to leave his drama group behind his back. Credit: alfasule/woliagba

Source: Instagram

"Even when they are doing their program," he said, "there is nothing that you can trace about my father in that church."

Alfa Sule on Releasing Woli Agba From His Ministry

Alfa Sule is the leader of Christ Chosen Vessels Dance Drama Ministry, based in Ibadan, under which Woli Agba was trained as a dramatist.

According to Alfa Sule, it was divine instruction, not a falling out, that led him to let his younger brother go independent.

He said he obeyed what he believed was God's voice telling him to release Woli Agba, unaware at the time that his brother had already been making plans to leave on his own.

He also revealed that he was solely responsible for financing Woli Agba's education, including paying his school fees at Leeds University.

He described himself as someone who always preferred to operate quietly in the background, noting that even during active ministry, he would sit at the back until it was time to preach.

Mixed reactions trail Alfa Sule's claim about younger brother Woli Agba. Credit: woliagaba

Source: Instagram

Church Takeover Claims Shock Fans

The more inflammatory claim came when Alfa Sule alleged that Woli Agba had taken over their late father's church and renamed it, with the renaming happening only recently.

He said he learnt of the development roughly a month ago through a family member and a lawyer and described himself as still being in shock. He made clear that nothing in the church any longer reflects the vision their father originally established.

As of the time this report was published Woli Agba has yet to respond to Alfa Sule's allegations.

Watch Alfa Sule make the claims on The Ajibola Akinyefa Podcast:

The revelation drew sharp reactions online:

@wakor2020 wrote:

"This people should learn to settle their family issue internally instead of coming to Podcast and create content for some people to cash on."

@eraniya_osogbo said:

"If blogger catch this video now, they'll paint woli agba black"

@Yal_Joe_Gbem wrote:

"Nobody owns the Church please, it's Jesus Christ's own"

@mayorirex commented:

"You released him, saying that God said he should be independent, I watched that interview, so why come here and change the narrative, should Woli Agba had not been successful, I'm sure you won't be saying all this."

@ayomipomayokun added:

"They should settle this at home. Children of God should be dragging things in the public"

Woli Agba opens up about Dele Omowoli Woli

Legit.ng had reportd that Woli Agba, a well-known comedian for his rib-cracking skits on social media, managed to attract the attention of netizens constantly looking for content that can make them laugh.

Although many may not know, the two have been working together for about 15 years and have managed to keep a healthy relationship that does not come in between their work.

He spoke glowingly about his friendship with Dele Omo Woli.

Source: Legit.ng