Billionaire King Ochacho promised lavish support for TikTok star Peller but attached a firm condition tied to future children

Ochacho stated that any son Peller and Jarvis have must be named after his son Iceking, while a daughter must carry his daughter's name, Princess

The billionaire also pledged to arrange five convertible Rolls-Royces and a personal cameraman for Peller during any London visit

Billionaire real-estate mogul King Ochacho has laid out a string of extravagant promises for TikTok star Peller, but the generosity comes with a personal demand that has left fans both amused and baffled.

During a recent conversation between the two on a TikTok Live, Peller asked whether Ochacho would show up for the naming ceremony when he and his wife Jarvis eventually have a child.

King Ochacho outlines major plans for Peller and links them to an unusual family condition. Photo: king_mo_adah/peller089

Source: Instagram

The businessman did not just say yes; he made himself the self-declared number one guest and immediately followed up with conditions of his own.

King Ochacho's bold naming demand

King Ochacho told Peller that any son born to the couple should carry the name of his own son, Iceking, while a daughter should be named after his daughter, Princess.

"I will be the number one guest at your child's naming ceremony. If Jarvis gives birth to a boy, you should name him after my son, Iceking and if she gives birth to a girl, you should name her after my daughter, Princess," Ochacho said.

Peller agreed to the arrangement on the spot, though fans noted he suggested the names could form part of a longer name rather than standing alone.

The influencer, for his part, was enthusiastic about the timeline.

Responding to Ochacho's excitement about the naming ceremony, Peller pledged to get to work immediately, saying:

"I will start pounding my wife. I will give her belle as soon as possible."

Watch the exchange between King Ochacho and Peller about his unborn child below:

King Ochacho's promises went well beyond attending a naming ceremony.

He told Peller that whenever the content creator visits London, he would organise five convertible Rolls-Royces and a dedicated cameraman for the trip.

The conversation also touched on a watch belonging to one of Ochacho's sons, which was said to be valued at 100 million naira.

Watch the video of King Ochacho's promises to Peller on the London visit below:

Fans react to the exchange between King Ochacho and Peller

The video clip from the conversation spread quickly online and drew a wave of reactions, with many finding the whole arrangement both hilarious and telling.

@ninikelia wrote:

"Peller say it will be part of the name 😂😂😂 sharp guy"

@starr_winnexx reacted:

"Ah ah, you no tell Ochacho the truth?😂 Peller is smart o."

@seyi_pearl commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂 who go help u no go gv u condition"

@tioluwaninimi wrote:

"Trailer no go pass una middle ooooo with this sudden love showing up and down 😂😂😂 issokay social media and it's shenanigans"

@brownsugar_te shared:

"Wahala for who don get millionaire for him corner like this oo😂"

@dordorfit said:

"Peller and this man relationship will go far"

@temi__lol commented:

"God abeg ooo😂😂 peller eye don see shege"

King Ochacho promises luxury treatment for Peller and introduces a surprising condition for the future. Photo: king_mo_adah/peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.

Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.

The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.

Source: Legit.ng