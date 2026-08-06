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"Democracy Is at Risk" Isaac Fayose Reacts as EFCC Freezes Osun Government Account, Makes Bold Claim
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"Democracy Is at Risk" Isaac Fayose Reacts as EFCC Freezes Osun Government Account, Makes Bold Claim

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Businessman and social commentator Isaac Fayose spoke out after the EFCC froze Osun State Government accounts 10 days before the gubernatorial election
  • Fayose questioned why the EFCC did not take similar action during the Ekiti election, alleging vote buying ran into billions without any intervention
  • He warned that the 2027 elections could become a 'coronation' if Nigerians remain silent about what he described as coordinated attacks on democracy

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Businessman and social commentator Isaac Fayose has spoken out strongly against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's decision to freeze the accounts of the Osun State Government, calling the move a direct assault on Nigeria's democracy.

The controversy erupted after Governor Ademola Adeleke publicly raised alarm over the EFCC's intentions, describing the account freeze as unlawful and claiming it was designed to cripple state operations ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Isaac Fayose reacts to the EFCC's freezing of Osun State Government accounts ahead of the governorship election
Isaac Fayose speaks on the EFCC's decision to freeze Osun State Government accounts before the governorship election. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/efcc/aadeleke_01
Source: Instagram

Osun State subsequently announced plans to challenge the action at the Federal High Court, with Attorney General Oluwole Jimi-Bada arguing that such a freeze requires a court order.

Read also

Breaking: Fresh development as EFCC explains why it froze Osun govt account ahead of election

However, the EFCC clarified that the action was part of an ongoing financial investigation that started in March 2026, insisting it was aimed at halting the alleged diversion of approximately N11 billion in public funds through suspicious transfers detected since August 2.

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Fayose calls out EFCC over double standards

In a video posted to his Instagram page on the night of August 5, 2026, Isaac Fayose directed sharp criticism at the anti-graft agency, questioning why it remained inactive during the recent Ekiti State election while alleged vote buying ran into billions.

"Why didn't you freeze Ekiti account last month, in June? Why did you allow Ekiti to buy vote? EFCC, you were there. You saw the vote buying going into billions and billions, and you did not freeze the state account. You allowed Ekiti's state governor, Oyebanji, to use our state money to buy votes," he said.

Isaac Fayose also referenced visits made by associates of musician Davido to President Tinubu's camp, suggesting the ruling party remained determined to influence the Osun outcome regardless.

Isaac Fayose weighs in on the controversy surrounding the freezing of Osun State Government accounts by the EFCC
Isaac Fayose shares his views on the EFCC's action against Osun State Government ahead of the governorship election. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/aadeleke_01
Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose's warning over 2027 elections

Beyond the immediate crisis in Osun, Isaac Fayose issued a broader warning about the trajectory of Nigerian democracy.

Read also

Davido reacts after reports of EFCC freezing Osun government account 10 Days to gov election

He argued that both the police and the EFCC were operating in the interest of the federal government rather than the Nigerian public, and called on citizens to demand accountability from INEC and the EFCC.

"What is coming in 2027 is coronation. There is nothing you and I can do about it if you don't stop them now," he stated, urging Nigerians to speak out rather than remain passive.

He closed his remarks with a stark warning directed at residents of the state:

"Osun is going, going, gone if you are not careful."

Watch Isaac Fayose speak about the EFCC's action against the Osun State government below:

Isaac Fayose clarifies prayer video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose reacted after a video of him praying with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparked speculation about his political allegiance.

Fayose explained that the gathering was a private social visit and insisted the prayer was spontaneous, not a sign of shifting loyalty.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Peter Obi and the Obidient movement, stressing he remains "101% Obidient" despite his personal bond with the Tinubu family.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

Tags:
EFCCDavidoOsun StateEconomic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)Ademola Adeleke
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