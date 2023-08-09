A beautiful Nigerian lady has melted hearts on social media after sharing her relocation journey to the United Kingdom

In a video, she revealed that spent hours on the way before she finally got to her destination and met with her family

Netizens who watched her clip on TikTok congratulated her for making it abroad while others desired to move over

A TikTok user identified as @_spycyzy has shared her immigration journey in a video compilation on TikTok.

In the video, she disclosed how she prepared for her journey, from picking up her passport to packing her things, until she got to the airport and was welcomed by her family in the UK.

Nigerian lady relocates abroad to meet family Photo credit: @spycyzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The girl was so excited throughout the video as she had long desired to reunite with her family in the United Kingdom.

Reactions as lady relocates to UK to meet family

The video has gone viral on social media with many people expressing their admiration and congratulating her.

@Enam Augusta said:

“Congratulations namie.”

@elisgolden reacted:

“I will use this soon by GOD grace Amen.”

@user9359785724140 said:

“Congratulations.”

@Christabel commented:

“I’m happy for you dear.”

@ko_ko said:

“Congratulations.”

@user106981440634 commented:

“I tap into your blessing ameen soon I will use this sound.”

@Wisdom reacted:

“Relocating or going to study or work for sometime?”

@Iamchuks reacted:

“I tap from your grace. Una don too oppress me for this app.”

@LINDA said:

“Congratulations.”

@Abenadaimond2018 reacted:

"I tap into this your blessing.”

@MSS VEE commented:

“I tap into your blessings in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth Amen.”

@Sammy reacted:

“It is not easy but when you leaving Nigeria you are happy.”

@frimpongboamah7 said:

“I tap into this Testimony in the name of Jesus amen and amen.”

Source: Legit.ng