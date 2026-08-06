Police Service Commission Deploys 8 Commissioners, Full List Emerges
- The Police Service Commission approved the redeployment of eight Commissioners of Police to state commands following the promotion of former officers
- AIG Auwal Mohammed, with over 33 years of policing experience, was appointed as commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano
- The commission's presiding officer charged the newly deployed officers to uphold the rule of law and remain neutral in their duties
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FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the posting of eight commissioners of police (CPs) to different state commands and named a new commandant for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.
As reported on Thursday, August 6, by The Punch, PSC spokesman Torty Kalu said in a statement that the deployments, which were approved at a commission meeting on Wednesday, August 5, were made necessary by the promotion of officers who previously held those positions and the need to maintain operational capacity across the affected commands.
This Day also noted the development.
Eight CPs posted across Nigeria
Under the new arrangements, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo moves to Abia state, CP Ayodeji Faniyan to Plateau, CP Saka Ajao to Bayelsa, CP Ajo Ordue to Cross River, CP Nnanna Ama to Anambra, CP Patrick Daaor to Edo, CP Tijani Murtala to Jigawa, and CP Samuel Etaifo to Delta state.
Before these postings, the officers held various administrative and operational roles within the force. Olutokunbo was responsible for Administration, Training and Development, while Faniyan oversaw administration at the Police Cooperative in Lagos. Ajao was based at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Gombe, and Ordue served as CP INTERPOL in Abuja. Ama handled intelligence duties, and Daaor was at the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja.
New commandant for Nigeria Police Academy
The commission also approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Auwal Musa Mohammed as Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy. Mohammed brings more than 33 years of policing experience to the role, covering operations, investigations, intelligence-led policing, and training.
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His previous postings include Commandant of the Police College in Maiduguri, Commissioner of Police in Bauchi state, and AIG postings in Zones 3 and 6. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and a Master's degree in Public Policy, both from Bayero University, and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Retired Justice Paul Galumje, who presided over the meeting, urged the newly posted officers to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism. He told them to "stand firm, uphold the rule of law, and remain neutral and diligent" in the discharge of their duties.
See the list of commissioners of police deployed to state commands below:
- CP Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo – Abia state
- CP Ayodeji Faniyan – Plateau state
- CP Saka Ajao – Bayelsa state
- CP Ajo Ordue – Cross River state
- CP Nnanna Ama – Anambra state
- CP Patrick Daaor – Edo state
- CP Tijani Murtala – Jigawa state
- CP Samuel Etaifo – Delta state
Police promote 181 senior officers to ASP II
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Police Service Commission promoted 181 police officers in Kano state to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II).
In reaction, the state commissioner of police, Salman Garba, decorated the newly promoted officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to fight crime.
The officers' elevations were part of the promotions announced by the Police Service Commission.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.