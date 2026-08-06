The Police Service Commission approved the redeployment of eight Commissioners of Police to state commands following the promotion of former officers

AIG Auwal Mohammed, with over 33 years of policing experience, was appointed as commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano

The commission's presiding officer charged the newly deployed officers to uphold the rule of law and remain neutral in their duties

FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the posting of eight commissioners of police (CPs) to different state commands and named a new commandant for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

As reported on Thursday, August 6, by The Punch, PSC spokesman Torty Kalu said in a statement that the deployments, which were approved at a commission meeting on Wednesday, August 5, were made necessary by the promotion of officers who previously held those positions and the need to maintain operational capacity across the affected commands.

This Day also noted the development.

The Police Service Commission deploys eight commissioners of police to new state commands and appoints a new commandant for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Eight CPs posted across Nigeria

Under the new arrangements, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo moves to Abia state, CP Ayodeji Faniyan to Plateau, CP Saka Ajao to Bayelsa, CP Ajo Ordue to Cross River, CP Nnanna Ama to Anambra, CP Patrick Daaor to Edo, CP Tijani Murtala to Jigawa, and CP Samuel Etaifo to Delta state.

Before these postings, the officers held various administrative and operational roles within the force. Olutokunbo was responsible for Administration, Training and Development, while Faniyan oversaw administration at the Police Cooperative in Lagos. Ajao was based at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Gombe, and Ordue served as CP INTERPOL in Abuja. Ama handled intelligence duties, and Daaor was at the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja.

Authorities appoint AIG Auwal Mohammed as the new commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, following approval by the Police Service Commission. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: UGC

New commandant for Nigeria Police Academy

The commission also approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Auwal Musa Mohammed as Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy. Mohammed brings more than 33 years of policing experience to the role, covering operations, investigations, intelligence-led policing, and training.

His previous postings include Commandant of the Police College in Maiduguri, Commissioner of Police in Bauchi state, and AIG postings in Zones 3 and 6. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and a Master's degree in Public Policy, both from Bayero University, and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Retired Justice Paul Galumje, who presided over the meeting, urged the newly posted officers to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism. He told them to "stand firm, uphold the rule of law, and remain neutral and diligent" in the discharge of their duties.

See the list of commissioners of police deployed to state commands below:

CP Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo – Abia state

CP Ayodeji Faniyan – Plateau state

CP Saka Ajao – Bayelsa state

CP Ajo Ordue – Cross River state

CP Nnanna Ama – Anambra state

CP Patrick Daaor – Edo state

CP Tijani Murtala – Jigawa state

CP Samuel Etaifo – Delta state

Police promote 181 senior officers to ASP II

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Police Service Commission promoted 181 police officers in Kano state to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II).

In reaction, the state commissioner of police, Salman Garba, decorated the newly promoted officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to fight crime.

The officers' elevations were part of the promotions announced by the Police Service Commission.

Source: Legit.ng