A Facebook chat between a chicken vendor and a customer has gone viral after it was leaked online.

The chat showed how the customer tried to buy a roast chicken package for N30,000 while the vendor insisted on selling it for N40,000.

The conversation turned sour as both parties exchanged words.

The vendor had earlier posted a picture of her roast chicken on her timeline and advertised it as a special offer for N40,000.

Vendor turns down N30k for chicken

The customer, who identified himself as Thomas, sent her a message saying he wanted to buy the chicken, but he asked for a discount.

He said he was doing her a favour by buying from her, and she should be grateful that he was offering her N30,000.

He also implied that she was too young and dependent on her parents to charge such a high price.

The vendor was not amused by his request and his attitude. She said her price was fixed and could not sell at a loss.

Thomas did not back down and continued to argue with her. He said he wanted to refer her to others, but she made it difficult for him.

He also said he did not think her chicken was worth N40,000. He called it "ordinary" and said it was difficult to make or spend much money.

How people reacted

The leaked chat has sparked a lot of reactions from social media users.

Some people sided with the vendor and praised her for standing up for herself and her business.

They said Thomas was trying to cheat and take advantage of her.

Others supported Thomas and criticised her for being greedy and unreasonable.

They said that N40,000 was too expensive for a roasted chicken package and that she should have negotiated with him.

Find the conversation below and here:

Customer: I need roasted chicken. I need the one you pined on your timeline but I need discount.

Vendor: It is N40,000

Customer: I see you're a young lady. Sell it to me at 30 thousand naira after all you have your parents to depend on or do you pay bills?

Vendor: Please, what's your name and your location?

Customer: My name is Thomas and i'm in Lagos. Send your account details.

Vendor: I'm guessing this is a prank or a joke? My post says 40k for the package not 30k. I can't sell at that price.

Customer: It's like you don't want me to refer you to others. Another thing, you're rude! I'm offering you a whole 30 thousand naira, you're turning me down? Do you think it's easy to make such amount of money let alone spend it on ordinary chicken?

