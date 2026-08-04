New Zealand's government has outlined the specific conditions applicants must satisfy before submitting a citizenship application

Prospective citizens who are non-native English speakers must provide accepted proof of language ability, ranging from school reports to university certificates

The character requirements include strict rules around criminal convictions, prison sentences, and outstanding protection orders

New Zealand has published the full list of conditions that applicants must meet before they can apply for citizenship.

The requirement covers everything from how long they have lived in the country to their criminal history.

New Zealand lists conditions foreigners must meet before obtaining citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for New Zealand citizenship

The government's official guidance breaks the requirements into four main categories:

1. Physical presence

2. English language ability

3. Good character

4. Specific rules for children.

New Zealand Citizenship: Physical Presence and Language Requirements

Applicants must demonstrate that they have spent a qualifying amount of time physically inside New Zealand and that they genuinely intend to remain living there.

Alongside this, those whose first language is not English must provide documentary evidence of their ability to hold a basic conversation in English.

Accepted proof includes school certificates or reports, IELTS results, an employer reference letter, or academic records and certificates from a university, whether at diploma, bachelor's, master's, or PhD level. If a case officer has doubts about an applicant's English ability, an in-person interview may be requested, at which the officer will assess their proficiency directly.

Character Requirements and Rules for Children

To satisfy the character requirement, applicants must show they are of good character. Minor traffic violations such as parking fines or speed camera penalties will not count against an applicant. However, the Citizenship Office will follow up if a police check reveals 100 or more demerit points on a driver's licence or a recent pattern of fines and infringements.

More serious criminal matters can effectively disqualify an applicant altogether. A person is very unlikely to receive citizenship if they have charges pending in any country, have been convicted of a crime within the last three years, have served any prison time in the last seven years, have ever received a sentence of more than five years, or are subject to an undischarged protection order.

Children are treated differently from adults under the rules. Those aged 16 and above must apply as adults, but younger children are not required to have lived in New Zealand for any set period, provided that at least one parent or legal guardian is already a New Zealand citizen or is applying for citizenship and meets the relevant requirements.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng