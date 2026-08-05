Nigerian actress Tope Osoba passed away, leaving friends, family, and colleagues in mourning

A lady close to the late actress wrote a touching tribute describing Tope as a wonderful friend with a beautiful heart

Dawodu remembered the actress fondly, saying she was gone too soon but would never be forgotten

Nigerian actress Tope Osoba has died, sending grief through those who knew her personally and those who followed her work.

Ebunoluwa Dawodu, a close friend of the late actress, took to Facebook to share her pain after receiving the news of Tope's passing.

Lady shares experience with late Tope Osoba. Photo credit: Tope Osoba, Ebunoluwa Dawodu.

Source: Facebook

Writing in a heartfelt tribute, Dawodu described the moment she heard as one that broke her heart, adding that she still found it difficult to accept the reality of what had happened.

Ebunoluwa Dawodu's Tribute to Tope Osoba

In her tribute, Dawodu painted a picture of a woman whose warmth and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone around her.

She described Tope Osoba as a friend with a beautiful heart, someone whose laughter and the memories they shared together would stay with her long after her passing.

Dawodu also offered prayers for the Osoba family and all those mourning the actress, asking that God grant them the strength to carry on through such a painful time.

She closed the tribute with a final farewell, describing the actress as someone who had gone far too soon.

A Life That Touched Many

Although Tope Osoba's time was shorter than those who loved her would have wished, Dawodu's tribute made clear that her impact on the people around her was significant.

The friendship the two women shared, as described in the tribute, was built on genuine warmth and mutual affection.

See the post below:

Man posts chat with Tope Osoba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian talent manager, Kazeem Kola, shared a tribute mourning Nollywood actress Tope Osoba, revealing she had reached out to him just a month before her passing.

Osoba had contacted Kazeem about managing her brand, saying her work had slowed down following her cancer recovery.

Source: Legit.ng