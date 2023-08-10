A Nigerian man has raised an alarm online over a set of men who are known for picking condemned metal materials

CCTV camera captured the men taking out a drainage grate and taking it with them without authorisation

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the viral video with many condemning their actions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Social media has been abuzz with a trending video of some group of men taking out a drainage grate.

A TikTok user identified as @kelechidanielchuk shared the video of the men popularly known as ‘aboki’ who usually pick or buy condemned metal materials.

In the video, they were seen removing and taking the grate drain cover right in front of a gate without authorisation.

Man shares video of 'aboki' men stealing from his area Photo credit: @kelechidanielchuk/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Unknown to them, they were being captured by the CCTV secretly placed to cover everything happening in front of the gate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The men who were four in number as captured in the video, took turns in pulling and carrying the grate drain cover to their truck.

The video was captioned;

“Pls beware of Aboki people that pick iron condemned.”

Reactions as 'aboki' men are captured stealing drainage grate

Netizens have taken to the comments section to narrate their experiences.

@user8199810091324 said:

“We don't allow scavengers in my Estate.”

@Stanley Josiah said:

“Them no Dey use eyes see iron.”

@Adebola fadekemi reacted:

“They even try carry two, una go just bend una motor if you wan enter your compound.”

@Adun pepper said:

“Na so them pack my slippers for shop. I use leg wake reach house.”

@Suger commented:

“You sell am or not they are buying.”

@Dairo Boluwatife reacted:

“Naso dem dey do that is why they ban dem from entering most estates.”

@Rahma_spicy reacted:

“That was how they removed the charcoal holders of my neighbour's industrial oven.”

@Juicyboss reacted:

“We dey catch them steady for my side. They are not always wise to see the cameras.”

@Arewa Omo said:

“My own is shey police arrest dem or not.”

@OIG commented:

“Nah so dem pack my gate own.”

@danteblaq10 said:

“That is how one of them took my slide when am praying in the mosque b4 I could chase him he don took off.”

@oomardesigns commented:

“Very uselsess iron condemn people. They even boggle houses.”

@Brown sugar said:

“They’ve carry almost everything in my area, I still they pity one man yesterday night when trying to park his car inside compound.”

Watch the video below:

CCTV captures salesgirl stealing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared by @otunbaayodeji1 has shown a lady showing people the things that her salesgirl stole from her shop.

Displaying the things on the floor, she said she was able to catch the worker because of the CCTV she installed in her shop. In the video, the lady stated that after they saw what she had packed in her bag, they had to follow her home to see the many things she had been stealing.

She said that the goods, after calculation, are worth over N1 million. The madam added that when she asked the salesgirl what she was doing with the cosmetics items, her response was that she wanted to learn with them. The shop owner advised people to be careful with their workers. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng