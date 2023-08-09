A Nigerian crossdresser, Macmillian, has revealed the reason he chose to dress and act like a female

In a video, Macmillian said he chose this path because he noticed that the world usually gets captivated by it

The crossdresser went ahead to reveal how he got paid a whopping N4 million to act like a lady in a music video

A crossdresser identified as @macmillan_makeover on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a video where he acted as a female video vixen.

In the video shared via his account, he was seen walking and modelling while a man sang and followed behind.

Nigerian man receives N4 million to play role of female vixen Photo credit: @macmillianmakeover/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mac revealed that he was paid a whopping sum of $5000 (N4 million) to play the role of a female vixen in a music video.

According to Mac, he chose the crossdressing career path because it has been lucrative for him as it usually captivates netizens.

Macmillan captioned the video:

"Pov: Me Playing a Role as a Female Video Vixen For 5000$".

Reactions as man changes to a lady for @$5000

The video has sparked a controversy on social media with many people expressing their surprise at his performance.

While many praised him for his talent and creativity, others criticized him for his choice of content.

@Just-Amaka reacted:

“E waka with heels pass me wey be natural girl.”

@PRETTY CLAIRE said:

“This guy's skin snd steps on d heels is everything.”

@yienong commented:

“I love the walking.”

@Mr Elvis said:

“E pain me say this fine girl get preak.”

@Yemi Monday said:

“The height and skin for me.”

@ciellaofficial reacted:

“This guy just slaying more than me.”

@solomonmichael938 said:

“God forbid, how my fellow man come dey enter my eyes.”

@Ella said:

“Whose heels are you always wearing sef?”

@itzflourishgold11 reacted:

“This guy is talented.”

@Nnaemeka reacted:

“Omo I thought it’ was a girl tho nice.”

@violetta said:

“How did you become a pro at walking in heels.”

@mprez Tee said:

“Me wey be the gender gan gan sef no fit carry legs like this.”

Watch the video below:

