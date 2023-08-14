A Nigerian lady who got a visa to Canada had sweet moments leading to her relocation to the foreign country

Before packing her bags for the trip to Canada, she bought Nigerian foodstuffs and also changed her naira to dollars

Nigerians who watched the moment she arrived in Canada hoped to have such a successful immigration story to tell

A Nigerian lady celebrated getting a Canadian visa and having the opportunity to relocate abroad for a better life.

In a video that stirred reactions, the lady (@olaabikeade) bought enough foodstuffs in the market and packed them in her travel bags.

Nigerian lady gets visa

Days before boarding an aeroplane at the airport, she changed her naira to dollars and showed the money off. She even had a Thanksgiving in church.

The lady danced on the road as she got to Canada. She revealed she got to the country at night. Many people congratulated her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

okeke Anthony said:

"I will use this sound one Day."

rukkyb35 said:

"Congratulations to us. They gave me and my family too. Canada here I come."

young said:

"Just 5mins in this app I don see 7 japa video, speak lord your servant is listening. I believe this will be me soon."

omodano said:

"Everybody don dey japa. Her bags plenty. Take us too abeg."

Gift said:

"God locate me this year I must surely use this sound amen."

Oyefemi said:

"How una dey start someone help me too. I don get passport."

Queen said:

"I pray for God to open my travel doors so I’ll use this sound soon."

Kashy-Fredrik said:

"Congratulations. I tap in the blessings in Jesus mighty name Amen."

kelvinchuxx8 said:

"Mine is on the way… I will leave by September!"

Faithy said:

"I love this."

Arinze Anyiam said:

"Everybody for my fyp just de relocate de enter Canada congratulations you all."

