The US Citizenship and Immigration Services published details of what applicants could expect during the naturalisation interview

The process covered two major test components that every applicant must pass before becoming an American citizen

USCIS also confirmed a major change to the civics test that affected anyone who filed their application from October 2025 onwards

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has shed light on exactly what foreigners can expect when they sit for the naturalisation interview, a critical step on the path to becoming an American citizen.

According to USCIS, every applicant who files Form N-400 must appear before a USCIS officer, who will ask questions related to their application and personal background.

The US government gives hints on the questions foreigners will face during citizenship interviews. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Beyond that conversation, applicants must also pass a two-part test covering English proficiency and civics knowledge.

What the US citizenship test covers

The English component assesses three skills: the ability to read, write, and speak basic English. Applicants are expected to demonstrate a working command of the language rather than academic fluency.

The civics portion tests knowledge of American history, the structure and function of the United States government, and broader civics concepts. This is the section that many applicants spend the most time preparing for, as it requires familiarity with foundational facts about the country they are seeking to join.

Changes in US citizenship application process

USCIS has also flagged an important shift in the civics test for recent filers. Those who submitted their N-400 application before 20 October 2025 will sit the 2008 version of the civics test. However, anyone who filed on or after that date will face the 2025 civics test, which is built on the 2020 test but includes additional modifications aligned with Executive Order 14161.

The distinction matters because the two versions differ in content and scope, meaning applicants need to confirm which test applies to them before beginning their preparation.

US announces new requirements for citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Department of Homeland Security announced plans to introduce new educational standards and testing rules for people applying for American citizenship.

The proposal stated that third parties could be allowed to administer naturalisation tests, while applicants might face revised citizenship education requirements.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng