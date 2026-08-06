US Gives Insight Into Questions Foreigners Will Be Asked During American Citizenship Interview
- The US Citizenship and Immigration Services published details of what applicants could expect during the naturalisation interview
- The process covered two major test components that every applicant must pass before becoming an American citizen
- USCIS also confirmed a major change to the civics test that affected anyone who filed their application from October 2025 onwards
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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has shed light on exactly what foreigners can expect when they sit for the naturalisation interview, a critical step on the path to becoming an American citizen.
According to USCIS, every applicant who files Form N-400 must appear before a USCIS officer, who will ask questions related to their application and personal background.
Beyond that conversation, applicants must also pass a two-part test covering English proficiency and civics knowledge.
What the US citizenship test covers
The English component assesses three skills: the ability to read, write, and speak basic English. Applicants are expected to demonstrate a working command of the language rather than academic fluency.
The civics portion tests knowledge of American history, the structure and function of the United States government, and broader civics concepts. This is the section that many applicants spend the most time preparing for, as it requires familiarity with foundational facts about the country they are seeking to join.
Changes in US citizenship application process
USCIS has also flagged an important shift in the civics test for recent filers. Those who submitted their N-400 application before 20 October 2025 will sit the 2008 version of the civics test. However, anyone who filed on or after that date will face the 2025 civics test, which is built on the 2020 test but includes additional modifications aligned with Executive Order 14161.
The distinction matters because the two versions differ in content and scope, meaning applicants need to confirm which test applies to them before beginning their preparation.
US announces new requirements for citizenship
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Department of Homeland Security announced plans to introduce new educational standards and testing rules for people applying for American citizenship.
The proposal stated that third parties could be allowed to administer naturalisation tests, while applicants might face revised citizenship education requirements.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng