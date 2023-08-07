A video shared via social media has captured a Nigerian man backing his baby while walking with his wife on the road

In the video, his wife walked along a street and he followed behind with their cute baby at his back

The video however raised controversy on social media as some netizens claimed that it didn't seem right to watch him do that

A TikTok user identified as @ockboss223 has sparked a controversy online after sharing a video of a couple walking through the streets of Ebonyi state.

In the captivating video, the caring husband and father walked behind his wife while backing their baby.

Ockboss captioned the video with the words: "Wetin man do woman, today at Ebonyi state rice mill."

The video has gone viral with many people commenting on the man's approach to parenting and the couple's adorable family dynamic.

While some criticised the man for backing the baby as they saw it as an unmanly duty, others found nothing wrong with his action.

Reactions as man backs his baby on the road

@Azike Ngozi said:

“What’s wrong with a man carrying his child.”

@Ignatius Lawman reacted:

“Why not carry the kid on his shoulder.”

@JAMES reacted:

“And I ask what's wrong for me carrying my own child.”

@BIG_PRESH said:

“But I no fit allow my man back our pikin like this.”

@Graceann Promise said:

“All I see is love ooo.”

@Hunny commented:

“Me seeing nothing wrong with the vid just couple moving with the baby in Dady’s back.”

@nuggetzeal said:

“Na that woman de feed this man.”

@ebukasamel reacted:

“I'll never do this.”

@udeoguprecious reacted:

“He should have carried the baby on his hand or better still hold the bag for her and the lady will back her baby.”

@sabzzy commented:

“Is ok 4 a man to carry his child, but you c this particular man he dey c shege 4 da woman hand, e b like say him dey cry ontop.”

@Anyi1 reacted:

“When she is the bread winner.”

@SAMLOVEGP reacted:

“Na correct man be that I use to back my first daughter like that.”

@mazi Ijeawele Chimaco said:

“Trust me this man don see shege foe marriage.”

@D.A Water said:

“Man when no get money this is what he see in marriage.”

@Destinychild said:

“So the person doing this video now what is a big deal here is his child.”

@EsthymarcT commented:

“Shame no go fit allow me let my husband carry Bby this way, make he just carry am for hand cos wetin be this.”

@udeoguprecious reacted:

“Well it's not wrong to carry your baby, but it's wrong to make your husband to back your baby with a wrapper and be walking on the street.”

@DAADA EBERECHUKWU said:

“See as our men are rejecting their children. Tufiakwa.”

@Ijeoma Celine Akwuba said:

“You find it irritating when a man do the work of a woman but don’t when a woman do the work of a man. why ??”

@Genipher.klemz said:

“Is the baby not is child? What is wrong with this?”

Watch the video below:

Man backs his child with wrapper inside supermarket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man and father, @bigmiller09, who always makes content around his family, shared a TikTok video capturing the moment he backed his baby in public.

The man walked to a supermarket with the baby strapped to his back with a wrapper. Many people who saw him on the road were surprised. A few kids who saw him made way for him as the man looked so unusual to them. The man said that a lady was also surprised.

He added that before he got close to the supermarket workers, they had already started laughing. At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

