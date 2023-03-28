A Nigerian woman who asked her husband to act like her on their wedding anniversary was surprised by his drama

The man played her character well as he went around the house complaining about how things were disorderly

Many social media users who reacted to the couple's video said they have a lovely home and should be proud

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A woman has gone online to show people how her two years wedding anniversary was celebrated in her home.

As a way to mark their love, the woman asked her husband to role-play how she acts at home. With a towel tied around his body and shower cap on, the man walked out of the bathroom behaving like his wife as he complained about clothes hanging around the house.

The man's acting was applauded by those who watched the video. Photo source: @preciousthetailorgirl

Source: TikTok

Man's funny roleplay of wife's character

The man also showed dissatisfaction about their dining chair being out of place. He demonstrated how his wife usually frowned at such behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The husband proceeded to the bedroom and laid the bed while still complaining about many house chores. At a point, the woman had to ask:

"Is this how I used to do? Jesus."

Another portion showed him with a kitchen spoon as he complained about not being appreciated enough.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 1,200 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user8532267744651 said:

"This is the story of my like,I come they born boys full ground temi bami."

@FPD said:

"Na the sign up be this ooo my sister."

@HONESTLY497 said:

"This is me and my husband God abeg sometimes I will throw his cloth outside marriage na ur mate."

@BabbyTyping said:

"This is me yesterday after cooking with my hectic day ..I was unable to even eat the food."

@dheremmy:

"I'm screammiinnnggg. this is so me."

@fiikkyposh_jewelry said:

"It seems all these men are thesame:joy::joy:, hubby is on this table too."

@bukorganicsskincare said

"I complain and he will respect himself by doing it. I will keep talking till he does it."

@Mummy yooo said:

"Not me laughing coz I belong to this table."

@Ayomitide said:

"Happy anniversary o not me and my man fighting over boxers I didn’t see."

@Bldr Ebony said:

"Exactly what my wife keep complaining on."

Huband leaves family and relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young mother (@kinty2020) of one shared a very emotional video that captured the moment her husband, who got the opportunity to chase his dream, was leaving them.

At the airport, the lady and their son said goodbye to the man as he wheeled his bags. It was such an emotional parting. The wife tried hard not to cry.

Seconds into the video, the interior of the building changed. The kitchen had a beautiful highland, and it was tiled. Their bathroom looks astonishing. There is also a bathtub in it.

Source: Legit.ng