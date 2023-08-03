A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions from netizens after disguising herself to look like Nigerian singer, Asake

In a hilarious video shared via the TikTok app, the talented lady dressed like the musician and sang one of his songs

Netizens have applauded the lady over her impressive show as some noted that she must be a great fan of Asake

A lady identified as @normalis_boring on TikTok has gone viral after dressing like singer Asake, to sing his hit song "Lonely at the Top".

The video showed the lady replicating Asake's look from the original video, including his tattoos and moustache.

Nigerian lady imitates singer Asake Photo credit: @normalis_boring/TikTok.

In the caption of the video, the lady who usually recreates the looks of celebrities explained that she created the video in response to requests from people who had sent her the original video.

She wrote:

"Low budget Asake. I know it's late but I just had to because people kept sending the original video to my DM requesting I recreate it. So here it is, Enjoy."

Reactions as lady dresses like singer Asake

The video has since gone viral on social media with many praising her for her impressive creativity.

Her comments section was filled with messages of admiration and support with many people claiming that she looked just like the singer.

@toyinagboola321 said:

“I thought it was asake gangan before I realize it's a woman, love you.”

@xylenesavannah5 said:

“I just followed u because of this video home used Asake.”

@queen Ivy commented:

“No be lashes I see as moustache so.”

@Christianah reacted:

“People are just getting more creative than ever on this app.”

@user962129672786 said:

“Nice this Asake fine ooo.”

@ariike commented:

“Smile I thought is asake o.”

@Muungurl said:

“The accuracy thou.”

@LadyGrey reacted:

“Maybe I can afford the concert of this one.”

@Kaptaino commented:

“Na Asalady be this o.”

@A&A stitch reacted:

“Hah you are good to go.”

@North-eastern Bella said:

“Wow! toh baaad I love d lashes.”

@ℍℕ & ℕ¥@$# said:

“@Asake come see this.”

@Smile234dav said:

“Make Asake catch you first.”

@Softie reacted:

“This asake fine pass o.”

@Mamapeace commented:

“Is the low budget for me?”

@DOLAPO said:

“Please where can I get the version of lonely. Who did it.”

@KOTCHA commented:

“If no be Asake e no fit be like Aseke.”

@Wummy Show commented:

“This one nah home made Asake oh.”

@jenniferbanky reacted:

“See lashes wey I for fix for eye as lash cost like this.”

@OLUWA TOBI saison:

“Asake fans come and gather here.”

Watch the video below:

