A Nigerian man has finally met his Mauritian partner after years of dating without seeing each other

In a romantic video, the duo saw each other for the first time and expressed their love for each other with sweet gestures

According to the Nigerian man, he had been hoping and dreaming to meet his babe in person ever since they got into a relationship

A Nigerian man identified as @obobigmoney on TikTok has revealed the moment he met his Mauritian girlfriend in person for the first time.

The couple had been in a long-distance relationship for many years before finally being able to meet in person.

Mauritian woman lands in Nigeria to see her man Photo credit: @obobigmoney2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video which has gone viral on social media shows the woman massaging the man’s head, as they expressed their joy and happiness over their physical meeting.

Obi stated that being in a long-distance relationship for many years was a difficult journey for him.

He added that their physical meeting was a dream come true and that he was grateful for the opportunity.

Reaction as man meets his oyinbo partner for the first time

The video has caught the attention of netizens who stormed the comments section to express their support and admiration for the couple.

@Obitwice said:

“Bros don’t listen to people, Don’t let people comment change your mindset, follow your heart, that country is better than Nigeria for now.”

@Zeze Raas Batal reacted:

“Auntie welcome.”

@Obitwice said:

“Congratulations, which country she from?”

@mackenzie 1 commented:

“May God bless your hustle.”

@megaokolie said:

“Congrats brother.”

@candyangel74 commented:

“This one go carry him grand Ma, no be say na better oyibo.”

@dondaniel588 reacted:

“Congratulations brother.”

@Lady H Blogs said:

“Guy this woman too senior you na talk truth.”

@Eric Benson commented:

“More happiness bro.”

@Usha reacted:

“Good luck for you.”

@Dr Eric Benson said:

“Love is a beautiful thing.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng