A Nigerian lady shared a video from her sister's introduction which took place in her hometown and the clip went viral

In the video, several community members were sighted in their numbers carrying loads of items to pay her sister's bride price

While sharing the video via her official TikTok account, the lady bragged that her sister's bride price was paid in full

A lady identified as @elukhumillicent0 on TikTok has shared a video of a long line of villagers carrying various items on their heads to her sister's compound.

The video captured several villagers carrying groundnut oil, tubers of yam, cartons of malt, travelling boxes, and many other things on their heads in a colourful procession.

Villagers assist man in paying lover's bride price Photo credit: @elukkumillicent0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The gifts overflowed and showed the generosity and happiness of the villagers over the couple's union.

While sharing the clip, the young lady praised her sister's man for paying the bride price in full.

Reactions as man pays his woman's bride price in grand style

The video has since gone viral with many people expressing their joy and happiness for the couple.

The video also revealed the importance of community and family in traditional weddings and the joy that comes from celebrating love and union.

@Eriemi said:

“The lady is loved by the whole community.”

@O_la_olu_wa reacted:

“Omo if the whole community no carry him carry am come like this I no want abeg.”

@~That~Dude said:

“Una no remember collect fuel.”

@SUBE said:

“Edo state we no Dey use bride price play ooo even if na pure water the girl buy for you that day you go pay am, hope una calculate everything well.”

@ikebest22 said:

“When you're loved by ur people.”

@Bunmmy commented:

“Abeg wetin Dey happen for here.”

@user8777376167586 reacted:

“Congratulations. I wish myself this.”

@user9275015768161 said:

“Make una open shop remain.”

@Princess said:

“I swear the husband try.”

@adunniade commented:

“It’s better than going free.”

@Doreen commented:

“Estako to the world.”

@user6415982789157 reacted:

“Big congratulations dear.”

@Abiolababy said:

“This is so beautiful to watch congratulations to her.”

@Katty reacted:

“I trust my mum she’ll just open shop the next week.”

@Arike herbal care said:

“E be like the girl na princess.”

Watch the video below:

Lady shows array of items her man brought for bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who is currently very happy has posted a video showing the array of items paid on her head as bride price. The lady took to her TikTok handle, @queenberry675 to share how her traditional wedding ceremony went.

In the video, the lady made it clear that her man paid everything in full and owes nothing in terms of bride price. The video showed the items the man brought, including tubers of yam, cartons of beer and soft drinks, clothing materials and many more.

Also, the lady showed when she was being made up and prepared for the ceremony. She danced out in the arena as the union was traditionally sealed. Many TikTok users took to the comment section to congratulate her and praise her man for the feat. But some asked her to show the photo of her husband, who did not appear in the video, which has now gone viral.

Source: Legit.ng