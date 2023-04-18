A young man got many people laughing when he backed his kid to the supermarket and went on shopping

People who saw him on the road expressed surprise as the man walked on as if he was not doing the unusual

Many women in his comment section praised him as a loving partner who's very supportive of his wife

A young man and father, @bigmiller09, who always makes content around his family, shared a TikTok video capturing the moment he backed his baby in public.

The man walked to a supermarket with the baby strapped to his back with a wrapper. Many people who saw him on the road were surprised.

Women praised the man for being an available father. Photo source: bigmiller09

Source: TikTok

Man backed baby with confidence

A few kids who saw him made way for him as the man looked so unusual to them. The man said that a lady was also surprised.

He added that before he got close to the supermarket workers, they had already started laughing.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3921298667954 said:

"You are a real definition of a father, a husband, and everything in a man."

user6909761271299 said:

"Father of the Year."

Angelistic said:

"You are a real man."

user2315196287784 said:

"U are the best father have ever seen love you guys u do all."

Bishop_Zoid said:

"Na man you be jare…I really miss doing this for real my babies all grown now."

precious Anny3 said:

"Such a loving father n husband."

user629845842784 said:

"Awesome father, God bless you ..na my husband fit do this kind thing."

Funmilayo said:

"You are just the best dad have seen so far."

hashchrislene said:

"U tried it. Hope u keep loving and assisting always."

Penda Khan263 asked:

"This is normal to me why are they laughing?"

Source: Legit.ng