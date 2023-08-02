A young black man has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a lovely video with his older partner

In the video which has since gone viral, the man danced for his queen and proclaimed to his critics that age is just a number

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many questioning his reason for being with the older woman

A man identified as @kelvintested1 on TikTok has shared a video of himself dancing for an elderly white woman in a wheelchair.

In the video, he danced to singer Chike's 'Running' song while the woman listened and smiled at him.

Man dances for older white woman Photo credit: @kelvintested12/TikTok.

According to Kelvin who claimed the woman was his 'love', finding love is a beautiful thing and age is nothing but a number.

He captioned the video with the words:

"Love is a beautiful thing if you are with the right person. Age is just a number, love is a beautiful thing."

He further made it clear that if there was ever an award for dating older women, he would win it.

Reactions as man dances for his older lover

The video has been shared widely on social media with many people expressing their shock over the man's union.

@Profdavid39 reacted:

We hustle in different ways may God bless your hustle.”

@Timo hustler testimony said:

“Not until one day Police begins to look for you, after she dies in bed while u are smashing.”

@debz488 commented:

“Brother the goal is to fight poverty, congratulations.plese ask her if she has sister, My brother is single.”

@Bertha muta commented:

“He is a caregiver thanks for taking care of her.”

@Britannia001 said:

“May God bless your hustle.”

@Avon uk Headquarters Gh reacted:

“In fact love is a beautiful thing.”

@Maha Bayefaal7 said:

“Haha I'm going for a granny mom.”

@Ntege Jonathan203 said:

“Money is also a number.”

@blessed kesh commented:

“How much love is this.”

@Queen jennifer reacted:

“This is called smart hustle, don't worry you go soon cash out.”

@Mr Simon reacting:

“God blesses people differently, more bags to your sincere bro.”

Watch the video below:

Elegant lady dances for old man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who is blessed with beauty performed a sweet dance for an old man and the video has gone viral on Twitter. The video was posted on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux and it immediately sparked funny reactions from Twitter users.

In the video, the old man was sitting down and directly facing the lady who was busy dancing for him. The man had a thick white robe wrapped around his body with a white slipper shoe in his legs. He was sipping a drink from a cup with the aid of a straw.

The relationship between the man and the woman is not known. While some people said they are lovers, others suggested he could be the lady's father and they were on a family vacation.

