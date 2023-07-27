A Nigerian girl, Mercy, has gone viral on social media after she was spotted in the bush with her boyfriend

When confronted by some adults who saw her in the bush, she claimed that her father was aware of her location

According to her, the financial state of her family was not great so she had to leave them to be with her boyfriend

A young girl identified as Mercy from Delta state has caused a frenzy on TikTok after her video surfaced.

The girl was seen living in the bush with her boyfriend from Akwa Ibom state who works at a cocoa farm.

Nigerian girl leaves her family to live with boyfriend in bush Photo credit: @whitesharkblob/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

When asked why she left her house to live in the bush, Mercy claimed that her father was aware of where she was.

According to Mercy, her mother gave birth to 10 children and left them to her father, adding that she met her boyfriend through her father.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking on her relationship with her father, Mercy said she checks up on him from time to time to know how he's doing.

“I Dey call my father from time to time and my papa know say I Dey here with this man.”

According to the man behind the camera, the girl’s boyfriend stole his boss’s cocoa, so he is expected to pay for it and leave the farm yard.

Reactions as young girl leaves home to stay with boyfriend in bush

The video which was shared on TikTok by @whiteshark_blog has since gone viral, garnering thousands of views and reactions from netizens worldwide.

While many only expressed their concern for the girl's safety and well-being, others offered to give her a place to stay if she leaves her present location.

@DanielAnton reacted:

“Please I have a house in Nigeria no body live there. Please I need her to stay and I will put her in school or learn a work. Please.”

@Objpaul said:

“Please can we help the girl.”

@user8551484400883 said:

“Please look for her.”

@Comzy_davo said:

“She is too young for this kind of life, I wish I can help. But I'm not balanced.”

@KOKO said:

“I will like to help her.”

@oleziuwenoma reacted:

“Good morning please ask her whether she can come to Lagos I really want to help her.”

@Coolcatmarvis said:

“He wan just spoil the small girl life. No na Abeg.”

@Best in Bradford said:

“This is one percent of what many young girls face in Nigeria. I pray she gets a helper like a foundation. Such a beauty.”

@rosegita said:

“What a beautiful young girl. Father please send her helpers of destiny.”

@presh reacted:

“Make una believe me na juju de guy use for her.”

@user7108204866903 said:

“Please try to contact her father, and talk sense in the man called himself father.”

@Badboy commented:

“She could stay with my sister. She needs someone staying with her and also she would be put in work.”

@Mike commented:

“Please send her back to Delta.”

@alexkalu735 reacted:

“I have 100k for her. Need her father number and the girl.”

@tunet said:

“The girl is a victim of a failed family system.”

@ojoraaderemi reacted:

“Can I sponsor her.”

@mobok985 said:

“Very shameful parents, God remove this small innocent girl from this bondage.”

Watch the video below:

Video of Nigerian boy and girl having fun in hotel room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that angry reactions have trailed a viral video showing a Nigerian boy and girl enjoying themselves in a hotel room. The girl, who wore a crop top on blank pants, did a selfie in the clip while her male partner showed off his meal.

He quickly dropped his food, got close to her and appeared to kiss her on the lips. The 15-second clip was shared on Twitter by @_favorite_ada, who wondered where the parents of the kids were. Another tweep, Lola Okunrin, expressed disgust over the hotel clip and emphasised the importance of community parenting.

He said: "This is why i will forever love Community parenting. Let's say the parents of these two failed, what about the staff of the hotel? The moment they entered and ask for key, there's an adult holding their ears and twisting it while giving them brain resetting knock. A ti miss."

Source: Legit.ng