Kiekie and Veekee James drew criticism after they were spotted exchanging pleasantries in front of Olori Ashley at a celebrity event in Lagos

The three women were among guests at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' thanksgiving party on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Social media users called out the duo for showing a lack of basic courtesy towards the Ooni of Ife's queen

Kiekie and Veekee James have found themselves at the centre of a social media storm after footage from Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' thanksgiving party in Lagos went viral.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, showed the popular skit maker and the fashion designer exchanging warm greetings with each other while Olori Ashley Afolasade Ojaja-Ogunwusi, queen to the Ooni of Ife, was seated directly between them.

Veekee James and Kiekie exchange pleasantries at Mo Bimpe's triplets' party. Credit: veekeejames/mobimpe/hmqueenashleyafolasade

Source: Instagram

The post, shared on Instagram by @goldmynevibes captured attention as social media users weighed in on the behaviour.

Many Nigerians felt the moment crossed a clear line of cultural etiquette, arguing that greeting across or over a seated royal figure is considered deeply disrespectful in Yoruba tradition.

What caught others' attention, though, was how composed Olori Ashley remained throughout the exchange.

Neither Kiekie nor Veekee James had publicly addressed the criticism at the time the post was circulating widely online.

Ooni's queen, Veekee James, and Kiekie celebrate with Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife celebrated with Lateef Adedimeji on the birth of his triplets.

The Instagram video of Veekee James, Kiekie, and Ooni of Ife's queen at Lateef Adedimeji's triplets' party is below:

What netizens said about Kiekie, Veekee James

The reactions were swift and blunt. Here is what social media users had to say:

@yves_1111 stated:

"You don't greet in front or over an Olori. She's Royalty"

@dambolus wrote:

"It's Queen Ashley poise for me"

@estah_o commented:

"Actually they shouldn't even have done it over anyone, talk less Royalty, P.S, I love both of them but this is just basic courtesy 🤷🏾"

@l.u.m.m.i.e shared:

"Na once I open mouth wey I no fit close am, Shebi Kie kie na Yoruba"

@arike84 wrote:

"That's all shades of wrong. Kie kie is Yoruba and should know better."

@azar_lagos added:

"Later now they will say we are talking too much..but really should we correcting Veeke and Kie Kie about their low decorum greeting over somebody seated...an Olori for that matter.."

Mo Bimpe shows off push gift

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng