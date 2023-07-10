An intriguing video of some young boys pronouncing their names has caused a frenzy on social media

In the video shared via the popular app, TikTok, a tourist asked the men to call their names and they obliged

Social media users who watched the video wondered why their names sounded so strange

A trending video shared on the TikTok app by @Isaackhadzabe has sparked massive reactions online.

The viral clip showed a group of African men from a primitive area pronouncing their names.

Young men pronounce their names in video Photo credit: @isaackhadzabe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A tourist visited the area to spend time with them and know more about their culture. However, when they mentioned their names, it intrigued him to the point that he had to make a video.

The pronunciation of their unusual names sounded like they were making some clicks with their tongues.

Some people found the names amusing while others were curious to know more about the tribe.

Reactions as young men pronounce their unusual names

@HAND OF GOD said:

“But are ladies there?”

@amwala82 reacted:

“Where is pakati pakati.”

@breeyy said:

"What culture is this. I would love to study about them."

@Isaack hadzabe Tribe reacted:

“PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK.”

@jokeee wrote:

"They are not from the earth. Probably from Mars lol."

@saraiiii commented:

"E dey sound like bullet. The clicks with their mouth how do they do that?"

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo kid pronounces words in Igbo language

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty little girl has gone viral across social media platforms after she spoke the Igbo language. What makes it interesting is that the girl is born to an Italian dad, but her mum is Nigerian.

In a video seen online, the girl used the Igbo language to introduce herself nicely. She explained that while her mother is Igbo, her father is Italian. She was able to use the language and make jokes that have cracked the ribs of so many social media users.

When she was recording the video, her mother shouted her name, asking her to come. She then replied to her mother, 'zukwanuike', which is translated to mean 'please rest.'

