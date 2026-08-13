NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi issued a public appeal ahead of the Osun State governorship election on Thursday, August 13, 2026

Obi urged INEC, security agencies, political parties, and traditional leaders to act with neutrality and protect the will of Osun voters

The call drew sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing doubt that a free and fair election is possible under the current APC-led federal government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on all stakeholders in the upcoming Osun State governorship election to uphold democratic standards and ensure that residents are allowed to vote without fear or pressure.

Obi addressed INEC, security agencies, political parties, candidates, civil society groups, religious and traditional leaders, the media, and the international community.

Peter Obi urges unity before the Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

The former Anambra state governor urged each group to carry out their roles with professionalism and restraint.

He made this known in a statement posted on Thursday, August 13, 2026, via his verified X account @PeterObi.

"Osun belongs to its people."

Obi added that votes must be counted transparently, protected faithfully, and announced according to the genuine will of the electorate.

Peter Obi's appeal to Osun residents

Beyond the institutions, Obi directed a personal appeal to the people of Osun, asking them not to allow politicians to drive wedges between neighbours, friends, and communities.

He warned against violence carried out in the name of electoral victory, saying Nigeria is bigger than any single candidate and that Osun is greater than any political party.

The appeal comes as the state heads into a keenly contested election that many observers believe will serve as a bellwether for the 2027 general elections.

Osun election: Mixed reactions from Nigerians

The post sparked debate online. @saintIsaiah7 described the election as one that would "send a strong wave of signal to Nigerians about the forthcoming general election," calling on INEC, the police, the army, the DSS, and the EFCC to resist any form of rigging or ballot irregularities.

@EbereMedia1991 was more sceptical, writing,

"As long as APC is still in power, it will be very hard for people to decide their choice because this party doesn't believe in people's vote and they don't believe in free and fair election."

@Auwalsp98 noted a broader crisis of confidence, saying,

"It seems like in Nigeria, the opposition party has no trust in INEC; people are always thinking whether free and fair elections will be held or not."

The NDC's official campaign account, @NDCWarRoom, directed a pointed message at the ADC, urging the party to collapse its structure and declare support for Governor Ademola Adeleke rather than play a spoiler role.

"The Osun election is between Accord and APC," the account wrote, adding: "Practice what you preach. Don't be a spoiler."

@tonydaymn10 described Obi as "the people's president" and urged voters to come out in large numbers, while @BigMarto_ expressed doubt that any free and fair process could take place under the current federal administration.

Peter Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, before being ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Osun guber election: GSI survey predicts winner

Recall that a survey by Geopolitics Survey International polled 2,100 residents across all nine federal constituencies in Osun state.

The GSI findings covered five key questions on local government leadership disputes and voting intentions ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Respondents cited specific reasons for backing their preferred candidate, including performance in office and labour-related concerns.

Osun election: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele released a prophecy about the upcoming Osun governorship election, issuing warnings to key figures involved.

The outspoken cleric alleged that a party has made plans to contest the election result beyond the highly anticipated polls.

The 2026 Osun governorship election will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to elect the governor of the state.

Source: Legit.ng