A Nigerian lady says she was not given the opportunity to play happily when she was still a small child

According to her, she grew up with a military father and was always forced to act serious and stay indoors

A hilarious video trending on the TikTok app captured her playing inside water and packing sand like a child

A hilarious video of a grown Nigerian lady playing inside a river has been making headlines on social media.

The TikTok user with the handle @officialfavour_abraham said she was denied the opportunity to play as a child due to her father's military background.

Lady storms river to play Photo credit: @officialfavour_abraham/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on her account, she was seen playing with sand in a stream as she laid in the water.

According to Favour, she was not allowed to play as a child because her father was in the military.

She wrote:

“I wasn't given the opportunity to play when I was a kid all in the name of me having a military dad.”

The video has garnered a lot of attention on TikTok, with many users expressing their sympathy for her situation.

Some also shared their own experiences of being denied the opportunity to play as children.

Reactions as lady plays like a child in river

@luchy commented:

"This is so sad. Every child deserves to play and have fun."

@Angel said,

"I can't imagine not being able to play as a child. It's such an important part of growing up."

@loveth said:

“Cheers to us that played like say tomorrow no dey, childhood na cruise I swear.”

@Peace James said:

“Same here I don’t even know how to mingle with people or express myself. I wish I can do this.”

@gideon19567 commented:

“Am coming to join you my dear.”

@dagga003 said:

“Mine was hell.”

@marysharonokafor said:

“Sis I understand what you are saying because we are in the same ship.”

@user1996365652133 said:

“I was given the opportunity o but omo i still dey play with sand and water my brothers sef don tire for me.”

@eze uchenna reacted:

“Abeg play now u finally get freedom my sister.”

@Timeless berry reacted:

“No play wey I nor play for this life play be don kill me.”

Source: Legit.ng