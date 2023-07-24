A married woman has exposed the WhatsApp message a lady sent to her husband offering to bear him a child

This comes barely 24 hours after she openly admitted on social media that she cannot bear another child for her husband owing to an undisclosed challenge

The chat of the strange 36-year-old woman she read out has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian media personality, Angela Nwosu, has shared the message a 36-year-old woman delivered to her husband on WhatsApp.

Angela said the message came several hours after she announced publicly that she cannot bear a second child due to a medically-confirmed concern.

While blurring out the lady's phone number, name and photo, Angela found it hilarious that the 36-year-old thought she could scatter her marriage.

In a video seen online, she read out the lady's message and laughed at her grammatical blunders and the fact that she wrote to her husband not to tell his wife.

In the message, the lady claimed to be a fan of Angela and offered to give him a male child, saying she was sound and well.

Describing Angela's husband as a mature man, the lady urged him to consider her offer, adding that he could also check out her background.

Angela laughed at the lady's failed attempt and stated that it was her husband who even showed her the message as it came to his WhatsApp for business.

People react to Angela Nwosu's video

@geenafoodiesandspice said:

"My own is, if you keep plotting the unhappiness of others, how do you sleep at night. Does the fact that someone is sad because of you give you a high? How do you open your mouth to ask God for blessings or help when you need it?… after destroying someone else’s happiness I am too sure you can’t see genuine Good in life…"

@ceo_ironside said:

"You’re playing with ur husband outside Madame I pity you SMH ‍♂️ Goalkeeper good goalkeeper good one shot must pass am.. Never trust anyone completely when you can’t hear their inner thoughts..."

@thowbie_makeovers said:

"My gender please now. We can do better. Why do some of us like to want to ruin other women’s happiness??

"The S3x of a child is determined by the man’s se.men. It is what he put inside of you, you will deliver..

"I remember posting my ex’s picture one time and his handle, omo.. The number of women that flooded his dm that day scared me… Since then, I just do my business here and keep it moving…"

@manlikeola_ said:

"She’s just wearing a camouflaged laughter... It’s obvious she’s hurting deep down! Take family matter off SM for your mental health sake."

@kingsleyspeaks said:

"The fact that a woman sees another woman's husband and says to herself, "this is the man I want" is something I don't understand. Haaaaa."

Married woman calls out husband's side chick on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married woman had exposed her husband's side chick on Facebook.

In a now-deleted post, Ajoke begged anyone who knows Omoshalewa to please tell her to leave her marriage alone.

She said Omoshalewa is a single mother of three kids and cried out that she has been through a lot in her marriage. She accused the single mum of taking her husband to Alfa, who told him his wife was behind his misfortune.

