A Nigerian maid has been making headlines after disappearing from her employer's house without a trace

In a video, the employer narrated that the young girl also fled with her elder daughter's belongings

Speaking further, the woman recounted how the girl begged to be employed, claiming that she was an orphan

A maid identified as Faith has been accused by her aunt of stealing N50k, gold, and clothes, and disappearing from her aunt's home, leaving behind a letter.

In the letter which was displayed in the courtroom, Faith warned her employers not to look for her.

However, Faith denied the allegations in court and claimed that she only took some of her aunt's clothes.

During the proceedings, the president of Berekete family asked Faith why she left without informing her aunt about her departure.

Faith replied that she ran away because she was being treated unfairly. She claimed that she was not paid any money and was not given the opportunity to go to school or learn any handwork.

According to Faith’s relative, Sharon, Faith is an orphan and the last child out of seven children.

Speaking further, Faith reiterated that her employer did not fulfil her promise of sending her to school, and even when she wanted to learn computer, she did not listen to her.

She wrote in the letter that she was going to Bayelsa, so they wouldn't be able to find her.

However, she went to Lagos where a Good Samaritan took her in when she got to the park because she had nowhere to go.

The letter reads:

“Letter to Aunt Shima. It is me Faith. Writing this letter to tell you that I’m no longer in Uyo. I have gone to Bayelsa to pursue my dreams. I know you do not expect these from me but I’m so sorry for the disappointment.

"I wish to tell you about my leaving but I wasn’t bold enough to open up to you. But please do not bother looking for me, I am fine wherever I am.”

Reactions as maid disappears from employer's house

@isabellaoiukut-macaulev2072 reacted:

“You are condemning her, she needs help please help her and send her to school That Lady was slaving her.”

@muketeesther7675 said:

“This lady isn't a thief, if she was fairly treated and her expectations met she wouldn't have done what she did, treat your maids like your own child, in conclusion please help her.”

@jacquelinekariko6576 commented:

“The child went through a lot that's why she is becoming what she is now. She just need help she is affected mentally and emotionally.”

@victoriaainatalabi6273 said:

“I truly believe her. She did what she did because she saw no future where she was.”

@jocelyncolasuonno2740 said:

“They treated the child as a slave, which was wrong. If the mama really wanted to help the child, she should have kept her at her home and send her to school.”

@user-It9no1tk6y reacted:

“She could not tell any one that shes leaving despite what shes going through.”

@esiemoghiejessica2621 said:

“Some people don't honestly know how to treat people living with them. No payment, no school, no handwork, nothing."

@ogaha added:

"She is mysterious to have left without telling them. Speak up when you feel enslaved. She's an adult."

Watch the video below:

