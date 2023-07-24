A beautiful corps member has shared a video showing the priceless gift her mother packaged for her

In the video, she opened a black nylon bag to reveal bundles of cash which her mother packaged for her

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many netizens appreciating mothers for their love and care

A corps member has melted hearts on social media after sharing her recent experience with her mother.

The lady identified as @lenas_organicskincare on TikTok captured the heartwarming moment she opened the gift her mother gave her before she headed to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

In the clip, she revealed a small black nylon filled with neatly folded money that her mother presented to her.

Lenas narrated in the video:

"My mum called me to meet her up before I leave for NYSC camp, this is what I found in the nylon she gave me."

The video has received an overwhelming response from netizens with many praising her mother's gesture while also expressing their love for their mothers.

Reactions as lady shares video of gift mum gave to her

Several users have commented on the video stating that mothers are the best and they will always be grateful for their love and support.

@Oge commented:

"This is so sweet. Mothers are the best. They always know how to make us feel loved and cared for."

@Tomi said:

"Mothers are truly amazing. They always have our backs and support us in everything we do."

@yetundeafilaka said:

“Oluwa mi, may she eat the fruits of her labour in Jesus mighty name amen.”

@Adewunmi reacted:

“Like mother’s are the best she actually save up the money see how it was arranged, mothers I give it to u.”

@Ashadyy reacted:

“God protect her,may she live to eat the fruits of her labor Amen.”

@Treasure 360 said:

“Mother's Love is incompareable.”

@Remilekun_xoxo reacted:

“The way she counted that money, typical market woman. May God bless all our mothers.”

@VANESSA said:

“She’s so sweet.”

Watch the video below:

Daughter gifts mother brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother was sleeping at home when her daughter entered the house. She asked her mother why she was sleeping and she responded that she was resting because it was a public holiday.

The daughter took her mother outside to show her the brand new car that she had bought for her. On seeing the car, the emotional mother broke down in tears and began to pray for her daughter.

The daughter was also thrilled that she was able to do something that would put her mother in that state of joy. Not long, she also began to shed tears of fulfilment. Many social media users who watched the video were moved by the moment and also wished they could do the same for their own parents.

