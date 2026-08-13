Switzerland's government has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals who obtained residency through family reunification can extend their stay

Third-country citizens holding a B permit face the strictest conditions, with the Swiss government specifying three distinct criteria they must satisfy

EU and EFTA citizens are subject to a different and comparatively simpler set of rules when applying to remain in Switzerland independently

The Swiss government has published official guidelines explaining how foreign nationals can retain their residency in Switzerland following a divorce, separation, or the death of a partner, and the rules differ significantly depending on their country of origin.

Anyone who obtained their permit through family reunification and later goes through a divorce or loses a partner to death is required to notify the cantonal migration authority. What happens next depends on the type of permit held and the applicant's country of origin.

Switzerland lists 3 requirements to extend foreigners' permanent residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Requirements to extend permanent residency in Switzerland

People from EU or EFTA member states who hold a B permit are in a relatively straightforward position. They can apply for an independent permit if they are either employed or can demonstrate financial self-sufficiency. The process does not require them to meet a minimum marriage duration.

The path is considerably more detailed for citizens from outside the EU and EFTA. To extend a B permit after a divorce or separation, third-country nationals must satisfy all three of the following conditions set out by Swiss authorities:

The couple must have been married for at least three years and lived together in the same household during that time. The applicant must demonstrate good integration into Swiss society, which includes being law-abiding, having a working knowledge of a local language, and being either employed or enrolled in education. The applicant must show that continuing to live in Switzerland is justified by important personal reasons, such as having experienced domestic violence or facing the prospect of particularly difficult social reintegration in their country of origin.

Meeting even two of these three conditions is not sufficient. Swiss law requires all three to be satisfied simultaneously for a permit extension to be considered under this category.

The guidelines make clear that people who obtained residency solely on the basis of a family relationship cannot simply remain in the country once that relationship ends, and that proactive communication with migration authorities is essential from the moment a separation occurs.

Where foreigners can get jobs in Switzerland

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Switzerland unveiled an official government jobs website to help foreigners find employment opportunities in the country.

The platform joins a growing number of government-backed tools designed to connect international workers with employers.

Source: Legit.ng