The United States announced a set of mandatory steps that visa applicants must complete ahead of their scheduled interview date

The requirements include a medical examination and the gathering of specific documents before applicants can attend their visa interview

Foreigners are also expected to register for a courier service and obtain original police certificates as part of the pre-interview process

The United States has outlined four compulsory steps that foreign visa applicants must fulfil before they appear for their scheduled interview at a US embassy or consulate.

The announcement clarifies the preparation process for applicants and serves as a formal checklist of obligations that must be completed in advance of the interview date.

US visa interview: 4 steps foreigners should complete before attending. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images: JIM WATSON/Tetra Images

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US visa: What applicants must do before

Below is the full list of steps the US requires foreigners to complete before attending their visa interview:

1. Schedule and complete a medical examination — Applicants are required to book and undergo a medical examination with an approved physician before their interview date.

2. Register for courier service and complete other pre-interview instructions — Foreigners must enrol in the designated courier service and follow any additional preparatory instructions provided by the embassy or consulate.

3. Gather documents required for the interview — Applicants are expected to assemble all necessary documentation ahead of time, ensuring nothing is missing on the day of the appointment.

4. Obtain original police certificates — Foreigners must secure original police certificates, not copies, as part of the required paperwork.

US visa interview: Why these steps matter

Meeting each of these requirements before the interview date is critical for applicants hoping to avoid delays or complications during the visa process. Missing any of the listed steps could affect the outcome of the interview or result in a rescheduled appointment.

Applicants are advised to begin the process well in advance of their interview date to allow adequate time to complete all four requirements, particularly the medical examination and police certificate, which can take time to schedule and process.

Residency permit: UAE announces monthly income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had outlined the residence permit requirements foreigners must meet before they can live in the country.

The guidelines include financial solvency conditions, with the required monthly income depending on whether the applicant receives accommodation from their employer.

Source: Legit.ng