A Nigerian lady has threatened to break up with her boyfriend for sending her N70,000 rather than N400,000

In a leaked audio clip, the lady instructed her boyfriend to send her the sum of N400,000 or consider the relationship over

The WhatsApp chat has attracted a lot of comments from netizens who considered the lady a gold digger

A trending audio clip has revealed the conversation between a couple who argued over a financial issue.

The girlfriend had threatened to break up with her boyfriend because he sent her 70k after she informed him about her plans to return to school.

According to her, N70k was too small to take back to school. She also compared her boyfriend with other young men who give their girlfriends N800k and N900k.

In the voice note shared by @instablog9ja, she asked her boyfriend to send N400,000 to her, or she would break up with him.

In her words:

"Why did you send me 70k, like I don't understand, I told you I was going back to school and the least you could do is send me 70k? What am I supposed to do with 70 thousand naira, your mates are there sending their girlfriends 700, 800 thousand naira and even 900k cash and you're sending me 70 thousand naira.

"Oh my goodness like are you not even ashamed of yourself? Listen if you cannot send me 500 in fact let me be considerate, if you can't send me 400k consider this relationship over, I can't deal with it."

Social media reactions

@pharoahshound_tattoos_ said:

"Banks need to add refund button on their apps."

@ms_peniell wrote:

"Lol...it was the, "lemme be considerate" for me, mtcheew the stupid entitlement mentality."

@teembreez added:

"Abeg the last vn I wan hear the guy reply so that we go judge maybe na man e be."

@deacondammy replied:

"She sounds like a dude forcing a lady's voice."

@sleek_lion reacted:

"Why you no ask your papa for money? Omo you go return that 70k."

@_prom.queen said:

"You even see 70k, where una dey jam all these wonderful men na."

@wallace_akin reacted:

"She's even being considerate."

@legendary_tizzy added:

"God is opening his eyes now to some things oo and the werey will still be blind to see cus his eyes are covered by nyash already! No break up make you start all over again I, you dey beg woman were!"

@zeepop3 said:

"How much your father give you, go and friend your papa mate na, if na me. Asap break up."

@priscillia_oluchi wrote:

"Rahim be your papa?the audacity! The impetus! The guts! The nerves! The temerity! Somebody hold me please."

@yearofjoy added:

"If 70k was that easy to get she won't be asking. God please may my son never jam this kin of heartless woman."

