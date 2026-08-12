Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined specific groups of applicants who are not required to attend a citizenship ceremony

Children under 16 are among those exempt, though they are still welcome to attend and take the pledge alongside their parents

Applicants who miss their ceremony without a valid reason risk having their citizenship approval cancelled after 12 months

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a list of foreign nationals who do not need to attend a citizenship ceremony or make the official pledge as part of the naturalisation process.

For most applicants, attending a citizenship ceremony is a compulsory final step before officially becoming an Australian citizen. Invitations are typically sent out about four weeks before the event, with the letter stating the date, time, and location.

Australia lists 7 groups of foreigners exempt from going to citizenship ceremony. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applicants cannot select when or where their ceremony takes place, as local councils are responsible for organising the events.

Australian citizenship ceremony: Who's exempt from attending

The government has identified several categories of people who are not required to attend. These include:

1. Children under the age of 16

2. Individuals granted citizenship by descent or adoption

3. Those resuming a previously held Australian citizenship.

4. People assessed as having a permanent or enduring physical or mental incapacity

5. Individuals born in Papua before 16 September 1975 to an Australian citizen

6. Those born to a former Australian citizen

7. Anyone who was stateless at the time of their birth in Australia.

Children under 16 who are included in a parent's application automatically become citizens at the same time as the parent, without needing to attend the ceremony. They are, however, welcome to attend and participate if they wish.

What happens if you cannot attend

For applicants who are unable to make it to their scheduled ceremony, the department will issue a non-attendance letter explaining the next steps.

Because places at ceremonies are limited, there may be a waiting period before another invitation is issued. Applicants in this situation are not required to contact the department directly.

There is, however, a firm deadline attached to the process. If an approved applicant fails to attend a citizenship ceremony within 12 months of receiving approval and cannot provide an acceptable reason backed by satisfactory evidence as outlined in citizenship legislation or policy, the department may cancel that approval entirely.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng