A Nigerian man has dragged his beautiful wife whom he accused of eating too much and putting on weight

In a hilarious video, the funny husband criticized her for eating a big plate of garri and soup without caring about her weight

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many advising the woman to listen to her husband

A lady identified as @chachaufuoma has shared a video of her husband tackling her for eating eba and soup at home.

In the video, the husband lamented that she was gradually putting on weight and changing from the woman he had married.

Nigerian man slams wife for consuming big plate of eba Photo credit: @chachaufuoma/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He also compared her to Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, who was older than his wife but still looks younger than her age.

In his words:

"See big eba wey you dey eat, when I marry you no be like this you be. I no expect this, see fat for all your body.

"Tiwa Savage she’s 42, she senior you but look at her shape. When you see her body, you no Dey like am."

The wife fired back at him stating that Tiwa Savage would not be able to cope if she married a man like him.

She lamented in Pidgin English:

"Ehe! Tiwa Savage Dey 42 years, if she senior me nko. How many years I don Dey marry you, 14 good years, if Tiwa Savage marry you for only one year, she go craze. From Tiwa Savage she go turn Tiwa garbage.

"Wetin you dey talk? You dey compare me with Tiwa savage. If you wan talk to me, talk to me directly which one be Tiwa Savage.

"Why you Dey compare me, me and Tiwa Savage Dey the same level? Na this swallow dey give me Joy and I go eat am. Of all the stress wey dey this world, make I come add wetin I go eat and wetin I no go eat plus the stress wey you dey give me."

Reactions as man compares wife to Tiwa Savage

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many people applauding the woman for giving the right clap back to her husband.

@okofukenneth commented:

“Oga try dey give your wife joy.”

@Hapiness Uwazie said:

“Best answer.”

@real life reacted:

“Pls allow her to eat enjoy the food and be very happy.”

@sarah said:

"Madam listen to your husband before then leave you."

@EbukaDon reacted:

“Madam done finish oga.”

@ejikeokei said:

“Truth be told pls reduce the Eba it's too much.”

@NursingorNothing said:

“We need to protect this woman by all means.”

@Chioma Edward Ezonfa said:

“This woman get vibes.”

@diananku106 reacted:

“You tell am well my dear.”

@user5744372466441 said:

“Jesus she don scatter table.”

@Edemax47 reacted:

“But that food plenty o.”

@user405812137981 reacted:

“Correct woman.”

@sacpi1 said:

“This woman is good, abeg eat oooh.”

@Vboot2 reacted:

“No mind your husband o...Na joke he dey o.”

@waziriyahaya168 said:

“This man self no try, how can you be talking to your wife like that infront of camera, just because of food, what is food for God sake.”

@Ezikwas said:

“This one no be acting ooo, this woman dey vex.”

@fatherkb said:

“Na really Tiwa garbage. chooooooooooke.”

@uti commented:

“You use joke talk ,and she use joke and vex reply you...do you give her joy as a husband? 14yrs with this body and shape you're still complaining.”

@onyemaechiogadima reacted:

“Your wife is angry with u, bros change your ways.”

Watch the video below:

