A Nigerian lady has shared photos of a young lad on social media, claiming that he is her boyfriend

According to the older lady, people can say what they want, but she doesn't care about the age difference

Her loved-up videos with the lad left many people confused, as some argued that they are either siblings or mother and son

An older Nigerian lady has elicited reactions after proudly showing off her younger 'boyfriend' online.

Sharing a video containing pictures of the lad and herself, the lady said she doesn't care about the age gap.

People argue he is either her son or sibling.



According to her, she is ready to say sorry a thousand times as she is not ready to lose him. Her video sparked confusion, with some wondering if he is actually her boyfriend or her sibling.

People argued that he may be her son. Reacting, the lady shared another video, saying she wouldn't be joking about someone giving her happiness.

She added that people will always have something to say, but nothing can stop her from loving him.

"...Why would i be joking with someone giving me happiness ‍♀️people will only say their own and I don’t give a f**k He is my boifreind and nothing can stop me from loving him," she wrote.



Netizens argue they must be siblings or mother-son

Omowonuola said:

"If they come and arrest you now you’d be saying you were just joking. Before you tell me to mind my business.Only if the man/boy is petite in nature."

Eledumare’sMasterpiece said:

"Her little brother, the resemblance is there, una just Dey stress una self."

Thuggist said:

"Make you people stop nahsaying sorry to her younger brother no mean anything nah."

Ayoola joel said:

"Swear no body watch this video pass i watch like 10 times.

"Abeg make una wake me up ooo I'm dreaming ooo."

Marley Rey said:

"Sister u done lost, this small boy never love to or to settle with you, received sence in jin."

SHOUT MONI said:

"Lol!!This is your younger brother.No dey whine us here abeg .Shey the boy no get elder brother or parent ni .Dey play."

Gbolahan said:

"Nah cause him still Dey spend for you, money is the only happiness woman see in a relationship."

Older lady flaunts her younger lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an older lady had shown off her younger lover.

Her lover who is of Igbo descent is two years younger than she is and the lady is so proud of their relationship.

Sharing a loved-up video pertaining to their relationship, she revealed that they met in October 2022. While she is outgoing and social, she said her lover is quiet and a prayer warrior.

