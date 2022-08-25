A frustrated Nigerian man has been seen in a Twitter video ranting seriously and quarreling his wife for giving him only two chunks of meats

The man said he is unhappy that his wife always does that even though he is the one that hustles for the money used at home

The angry husband, therefore, entered the kitchen by himself and scooped enough rice and stew and also took four big chunks of meat

A video of a man ranting at his wife for always giving him only two pieces of meat has generated a lot of laughter online and attracted mixed reactions.

In a video shared on Twitter by @instablog9ja, the man insisted that he is the one that hustles for the money hence he deserves more meat.

The man insists he is the one who hustles the money. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

The husband who was very angry reprimanded his wife heavily as he entered the kitchen by himself and used his hand to dish the food without delay.

He took enough rice and stew and also took four chunks of meat. The funny video has generated many hilarious comments.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

Hilarious reactions have trailed the video after it was shared on Twitter. See some of them below:

@blessedamao

"I also noticed that when I’m not around, they serve themselves lots of meat and chicken. When I’m back , I get the smallest piece. I’ve therefore made it a point to always go out and eat all the ASUN, shawarma and turkey every Friday and Saturday nights."

@za__rah said:

"What’s with men and meat? See how he’s ranting like a spoilt brat. Other people no go chop meat too? He’s even lucky he got two pieces of meat sef."

@Peaghy commented:

This thing ehn.. I also wanted to complain to my wife.. a pot that has turkey mix with chicken and snails, I mean abundance of snails o, then I will be served 2 sometimes 1 per night, but each time I wanna complain I will just remember my mum’s word “meat no dey belleful person.”

